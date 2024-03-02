November Student of the Month: Haileyville's Megan Sherwood

Mar. 2—Where do you want to go to college and why?

I would love to go to OSU IT so I can follow my passion for cooking.

What drives you to succeed?

What drives me to succeed is looking towards the future; seeing what I can become and what I have to do to get there.

Who inspires you to excel in school and why?

There are many people in my life, but only a few have helped me excel. Looking back, the person who has been there for me the most is Shayden Cole, my best friend. She always tells me "it's not about what happens, it's all about the outcome."

What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?

I feel that if you love doing your job you really won't work a day in your life. My mother always let me go with her to Lions Club Meetings and I fell in love with that environment. The outcome of the work I have done always puts a smile on peoples faces and in the end seeing that smile is so worth it.

What are your extracurricular activities and how they improve your education?

I proudly serve as the Haileyville FFA and FCCLA presidents. Through my years in office I have met many new people across the State of Oklahoma. Doing so has helped me with speaking and social skills. I believe it has improved my education through leadership and dedication. Now I have the motivation to be the best I can be in the little amount of high school I have left.

How would a new car help achieve your future goals?

A new car would be beneficial to me in the pursuit of my future goals by taking me where I need to go such as college or to work so I can better myself and my future academic learning and professional career.

—Derrick James