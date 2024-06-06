November contests set for NM senate seats in Bernalillo, Sandoval and Valencia

(Photo by Source NM)

The two people running to represent District 29 in the New Mexico Senate remain in place after Tuesday’s election, because they were the only ones running in their respective primaries.

Sen. Joshua Sanchez will no longer represent Senate District 30. He ran unopposed in the Republican primary for the new seat and received 2,613 votes, according to the unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Tina Garcia, president of the Los Lunas Board of Education, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and received 2,296 votes.

Incumbent Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca (R-Belen) did not file for reelection.

Senate District 29 is bounded by Bosque Farms, Peralta and Los Lunas in the north, and follows the Rio Grande all the way to Socorro in the south.

Aragon to face Pope for Senate District 23

Terry Lynne Aragon defeated former Bernalillo County sheriff Manuel Gonzales III in the Republican primary for the District 23 seat in the New Mexico Senate.

Even before the Associated Press called the race, Gonzales conceded victory to Aragon in a news release at 9:47 p.m. on Tuesday. He endorsed her in the general election against incumbent Sen. Harold Pope (D-Albuquerque).

Pope ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for the seat, and got 2,767 votes, according to the unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Senate District 23 is bounded by the Bernalillo-Sandoval county line in the north to Route 66 in the south, and the Petroglyph National Monument in the east to the Rio Puerco in the west.

