Novato woman arrested after allegedly setting home on fire

(BCN) — A 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of arson after she allegedly sparked a fire that burned a Novato home over the weekend, police said Monday.

Fire crews and police responded about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to a report that someone lit a house on fire on Alameda De La Loma and was leaving the scene.

Authorities searched the area and found a woman matching a description of the suspect provided by a witness. The 41-year-old woman was questioned regarding the fire.

Police said the woman had allegedly approached the home for unknown reasons and lit something on the upper porch entrance. The fire caused significant damage to the home’s interior and exterior.

The homeowners did not know the suspect and were not home when the fire started, police said. No one was injured in the blaze and it was quickly extinguished by Novato Fire Protection District crews. Lewis was arrested on suspicion of felony arson.

