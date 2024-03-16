Novato High School senior Nerf Gun challenge leads to middle school lockdown

(BCN) — Novato Police Department officers responded to a report of a teenager with a handgun hiding in a bush in front of Sinaloa Middle School on Friday, but upon investigation found the handgun was a Nerf gun.

The report came after classes were over for the day but, as there were still some students and staff on campus, the school was placed into lockdown.

Police located the teens involved and found them with Nerf guns, intended for participation in a high school senior challenge, according to a police department press release.

Officers provided the teens with safety information regarding their Nerf guns, and the school’s lockdown was lifted.

Nerf guns are not inherently dangerous, but imitation firearms can pose safety hazards and create fear and panic if used in public places, according to the police department.

“We are thankful this incident did not involve a real firearm and those participating did not have negative intentions,” said police. “We remind our community to be aware of the safety concerns regarding use of imitation firearms, Nerf guns, or senior challenges, especially while driving.”

It is unclear which school the involved students came from, but there are at least two high schools in Novato.

Sinaloa Middle School officials were not available for comment.

