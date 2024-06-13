How a Novant Health specialist is ‘interrupting’ the cycle of Charlotte violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — At a time when violence remains a top priority for law enforcement, community organizations and local politicians, health care centers in Charlotte have begun to play a larger role in breaking the cycle of violence.

In early January, Novant Health officially launched its violence intervention specialist program.

It’s similar to programs implemented at hospitals across the state, including Atrium Health in Charlotte.

Close to six months into the program, and the violence interruption specialists have already connected with more than 100 families.

“I’d rather save one person, then save nobody,” intervention team member Damion Lewis said.

Lewis served in a similar role in Rochester, New York, for roughly a decade.

He moved to Charlotte for this specific job and said he’s seen similarities between the two cities’ violence trends.

Both include having tough conversations on some of the toughest days of people’s lives.

“Those tougher conversations could’ve prevented tougher lives,” he explained.

As a specialist, each day he connects with trauma victims who were admitted due to injuries they sustained from an assault.

Lewis says most patients have returned to a normal lifestyle, or have reported taking steps to address the negative influences on their lives.

He has tried to get to the root of the issue which may have led to their injury.

“We may have a patient that is working full-time, they may just have been in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he explained. “Compared to that young man whose possibly drug-addicted who will need a lot more resources than the person who will just go back to work.”

Lewis spent his childhood in situations which were eerily similar to the places many of the targeted victims have found themselves in.

“I’ve seen friends shot and killed, and I want to help them see that there’s a better way to deal with their anger to avoid retaliation,” he explained. “I have the opportunity to actually fix someone. I always wanted to be fixed when I was their age.”

The job also comes with daily follow-ups with patients to ensure they have access to proper care and information they need for a successful recovery.

Lewis shared this note he received for a patient:

I just wanted to reach out and say thank you so much for the support and continued support you have shown myself and [omitted]. It’s really important to have someone like you to ensure a great recovery process. The day we entered Novant you were there, coming to visit, making sure the ICU nurses were giving him the care he needs; Even playing a couple of games on the PS5 to keep her spirits up. I really appreciate you helping me reach out to his school to make sure they were properly informed of the incident. You even helped him with the email for his appeal with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. I would have had no idea that there was a program to assist with medical bills, lost wages, etc., if it wasn’t for you. Keep up the great work you are doing and continue to be a voice for those who need it.

Out of the more than 100 patients Lewis has seen, he stressed none have been readmitted for assault wounds.

However, he reported a small percentage have refused his help.

However, he reported a small percentage have refused his help.

The program will be funded by the state for at least two years, before it is up for renewal.

