Novant Health abandons $320 million Lake Norman hospital deal plans amid FTC concerns

After a long court battle with the Federal Trade Commission, Novant Health is backing out of a $320 million deal to buy two Lake Norman hospitals, the health care giant announced on Tuesday.

The move also came after Novant’s latest legal defeat in the case. On Tuesday afternoon, a divided Foruth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the FTC’s request for an emergency injunction blocking the sale, legal industry website law360 reported.

“We are steadfast in our belief that these facilities and their patients would have greatly benefited from joining Novant Health, but with the FTC’s continued roadblocks we do not see a way to finalize this transaction,” Winston-Salem-based Novant said in a statement.

The FTC had filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina in January. Agency officials said the deal would hurt consumers by eliminating competitors and increasing insurance rates, which Novant has denied.

The FTC said in court filings that the deal was unlawful in part because “it would result in a combined entity with an eye-popping 64% share of the market in the Eastern Lake Norman Area.”

In June, a federal judge denied the FTC’s request for a preliminary injunction to stop Novant Health from buying Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville and Davis Regional Medical Center, a behavioral health hospital in Statesville.

After losing a district court decision last week, the Federal Trade Commission’s battle against Novant Health shifted to U.S. Appeals Court.

“Despite our vision to restore services the area has lost and deliver high quality, remarkable care, we have been met with opposition from the Federal Trade Commission at every step,” Novant stated. “So we will look for other ways to support patients and clinicians in these communities.”

Novant said it had been working on the plans for Lake Norman for over a year.

