Nottinghamshire bakery fined over 'severe' mouse infestation

A bakery firm has been fined after a council found it "infested with mice".

Rushcliffe Borough Council said rodents had "ravaged throughout food storage and production areas" - and some mice were "dead and rotting".

Vale Bakery Ltd trading as Belvoir Bakery of Langar Road, Barnstone, admitted seven counts of contravening hygiene regulations and was fined £1,600 and told to pay £19,395 costs.

A spokesman for the business said the problems had been a "blip".

Rushcliffe Borough Council said the business was temporarily closed in September 2022 after its Environmental Health Team received a number of complaints.

Following a hearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, the council's deputy chief executive and director neighbourhoods, Dave Banks said: "This case showed a total disregard for the bakery's customers and the wider public's health as the owners were so brazen and did not take the correct measures to avoid pests entering the premises or containing them.

"The conditions of the bakery were frankly awful and we were left with no option but to close it with immediate effect, it's sadly among the worst cases our officers can recall investigating".

The council said the infestation led to contamination of ingredients, food packaging, equipment and surfaces leaving the premises in "filthy conditions".

Inspectors also found a dead mouse, mouse droppings and urine, gnawed food packaging and containers and pest nesting materials.

Following the investigation, the bakery received a food hygiene rating of zero but, after the business requested a rescore, it was awarded a 4-food hygiene due to new measures to improve hygiene standards.

A spokesperson for the firm said: "We are extremely sorry that our usual impeccable standards momentarily lapsed.

"We can assure our customers that this was an isolated incident that occurred more than a year ago in 2022 when we were closed for a short period due in part to staff changes and we immediately rectified the situation.

"We have been fully compliant and co-operated fully with inspectors, ensuring that our regular meticulous cleaning rota is maintained, as is regular pest control monitoring.

"The judge's fine of £1,600 reflects this. She was very sympathetic as we are rural business and called it a 'blip' and the risk of harm was low, hence the very small fine."

