Nottingham: Wide-ranging cuts approved at 'bankrupt' city council

Nottingham city councillors have approved cuts to jobs and services aimed at plugging a £53m budget gap.

The council declared itself effectively bankrupt in November, warning it would not be able to balance its books for the current financial year.

Plans for the year from April include hundreds of job losses and cuts to social care and youth services.

A review of libraries is also planned along with a council tax rise of almost 5%.

The Labour-run authority has blamed a reduction in funding from central government, rising demand for services and high inflation.

The public gallery was packed for the budget meeting

The government appointed commissioners to help run the council in February.

Changes were already being overseen by a government-appointed board following the collapse of council-owned Robin Hood Energy three years ago, but commissioners now have direct decision-making powers.

Council leader David Mellen said councillors voted "with great reluctance".

"Nobody was pleased to vote in favour of this budget, nobody thought it was going to be great for the communities they represent," he said.

"It was under duress. It wasn't a freedom of expression. It was a need to do the responsible thing for the sake of the services run by Nottingham City Council."

The authority has also been given special permission to fill some of the budget gap through a process known as "exceptional financial support".

Rather than be provided with a cash grant, the council will be loaned money, which it will have to pay back by selling assets over a number of years, potentially raising £66.1m to fund day-to-day services.

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DHLUC) said: "Councils are ultimately responsible for their finances and will see their overall funding for the upcoming financial year increase to £64.7bn - a 7.5% increase in cash terms.

"The government has also provided Nottingham City Council with further financial flexibilities so it can balance its budget and deliver vital services."

Analysis

By Hugh Casswell, BBC Nottingham political reporter

Councillors say their hands are tied.

It is a bizarre situation that sees them voting in favour of cuts that they don't agree with.

Regardless of the commissioners who can now overrule them, the ultimate legal duty to set a balanced budget takes precedence, and has even seen some councillors taking legal advice about their personal liability for if they'd voted it down.

Doubtless, the argument over who is to blame for the council's financial woes will continue.

But one thing everyone agrees on is that these cuts will hit the city like none that have come before.

Community leaders in the city have expressed concerns about the scale of the cuts.

Keiren Thompson, founder of a youth club in Bulwell, said: "We want to steer young people in the right direction but without the resources and the funding we can't make that happen."

