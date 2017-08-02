Notre Dame legend Parseghian dies at age 94

(The Sports Xchange) - Former Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian has died at the age of 94. He passed away after falling ill from hip surgery complications.

"Notre Dame mourns the loss of a legendary football coach, a beloved member of the Notre Dame family and good man -- Ara Parseghian," university president Father John Jenkins said in a statement. "Among his many accomplishments, we will remember him above all as a teacher, leader and mentor who brought out the very best in his players, on and off the field."

Parseghian was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1980. He led the Irish to a 95-17-4 record in 11 seasons in South Bend, winning national championships in 1966 and 1973.

Parseghian had five operations and was treated earlier this month for an infection at a facility in South Bend, Ind.

Prior to coaching at Notre Dame he was head coach at Northwestern and Miami (Ohio) and later became a college football television analyst.