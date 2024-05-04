Noticing flags at half-staff in Washington this weekend? This memorial service is why

Wondering why flags are at half-staff this weekend?

It’s not just Washington. Across the country, flags are being lowered in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation organizes a memorial weekend each year to honor firefighters who died serving their communities. It includes a large memorial service on Sunday, May 5.

States are asked to recognize the memorial and direct their state agencies to lower their flags to half-staff, like federal agencies do. Governor Jay Inslee did just that, issuing a directive for lowered flags on May 5.

Half-staff flag directive in WA

The state governor is responsible for issuing flag directives. There is a set list of days that flags should be flown at half-staff, and the Governor’s Office will announce any additional dates. You can sign up for email updates to be notified whenever a flag directive is ordered.

In the past, Inslee has called for lowered flags for deaths in law enforcement, state employee deaths, and in recognition of significant events, like the 10-year anniversary of the Oso landslide.

Additionally, federal directives can be issued by the president, which leads to subsequent governor directives in individual states. In this case, legislation has been in place since 2001 recognizing the foundation and memorial service, ordering flags to half-staff each year on the day of the service. Gov. Inslee is one of the state leaders who has honored the foundation’s request for states to follow suit.

All state agency facilities have been directed to lower their Washington state and U.S. flags to half-staff on May 5. In order to accommodate hours of operation, Inslee’s directive states no objection to lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 3.

Flags should remain lowered until close of business or sunset on Sunday, May 5, or first thing the next day. Other entities, businesses and citizens are encouraged to join in recognition as well. School districts in Washington state often take part in the directives.

National Fallen Firefighters memorial

The memorial honors firefighters across America who have died on the job or from injuries sustained while on the job. This year, 226 firefighters are being honored, including 89 who died in 2023. Six are from Washington.

“When you lower your flag this year, you will recognize the brave men and women who died protecting their communities from natural and manmade emergencies and disasters and those who carry on the proud tradition,” state’s the foundation’s website.

The foundation is based in Maryland, at the memorial park in Emmitsburg. For those being honored, the foundation offers travel and lodging assistance for immediate next of kin, and family members’ meals are provided. The weekend is full of events and resources for these families.

The memorial service takes place at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on May 5 and is livestreamed on multiple platforms for those who can’t attend.

How to honor fallen firefighters

The foundation offers other methods for commemorating the memorial weekend and honoring fallen firefighters, like a virtual remembrance banner that can be signed online.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation also organizes three other nationwide commemorations: Bells Across America, Light the Night and Sound the Sirens.

Bells Across America asks fire stations, churches and other buildings with bells ring the bell during the weekend in honor of the fallen firefighters, in an homage to the telegraphs once used for fire station communication. There are currently no participating locations registered in Washington.

Light the Night asks that fire departments, businesses, landmarks and family homes be lit up red all this week. Multiple locations in Washington are signed up to participate.

Sound the Sirens is an effort through local fire departments, who will sound their sirens at noon on May 5 in honor of the notification made through fire alarm telegraphs for a fallen firefighter.