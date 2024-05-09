‘Nothing is untouchable’: Several Middle Tennessee schools delayed or closed, county schools directors speak to the reasoning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several schools in Middle Tennessee took extra precautions and closed due to severe weather.

Districts like Cannon County Schools, Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, and Macon decided to cancel school.

It was only four years ago, in March 2020, that an EF-3 tornado destroyed West Wilson School and Stoner Creek Elementary. The early-morning storm displaced hundreds of students and teachers.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

In 2022, new school buildings were built with storm shelters to meet FEMA standards.

“Nothing is untouchable,” Patrick Cripps, Director of Schools for DeKalb County, said. “So you hate for any devastation to occur, and your school is the hub of the community.”

For Patrick Cripps, the school director of DeKalb County, the decision to close schools came after multiple discussions with EMA and other school directors, looking at the radars, and not wanting to leave anything up to chance.

Cripps added that the shock of Monday’s EF-1 tornado touching down in their county was at the forefront of their minds. “You look at the weather patterns and of course you know after Monday you never know things pop up even when it is not showing up on radar.”

Dash camera captures moment tornado crossed I-65 in Maury County

Cripps added, “I’d rather have to take a day, and no one gets injured than have school, and somebody gets injured.”

Macon and DeKalb County Schools Directors said dangerous road conditions also play a part in their final decision for school closures.

“One of the worst times the storms can hit is when our buses are out on the road and we have students out on the road and our staff driving in,” Cripps explained.

“We have so much water and so much water that our buses have to cross,” Shawn Carter, Director of Schools for Macon County, said. “We have to take any threat of flooding into consideration. The last thing we would ever want is for our kids to be stuck in an area where they can’t get out of.”

The directors told News 2 that the challenges they face every time they make these decisions are giving advance notice to working parents and ensuring the well-being of students.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

“At school, we know our kids are getting a breakfast and a lunch, and they get a roof over their heads, and they are safe for the day,” Cripps said. “So when we don’t have school, that plays a part.”

At the beginning of the year, Macon and DeKalb County had 13 inclement weather days built into their schedules.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.