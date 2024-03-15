‘Nothing short of evil.’ MS Coast man gets decades in prison for child pornography

A Biloxi man will spend 40 years in prison for child pornography, the District Attorney for Jackson, George and Greene counties announced Friday.

Circuit Court Judge Keith Miller sentenced Travis Damon Wade, 50, of Biloxi on three counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of voyeurism, according to a news release.

Wade does not have the possibility of parole or early release.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Wade after they obtained a search warrant for his home in June 2022 and found electronic devices with thousands of child pornography images, according to the release.

Authorities executed that warrant during an investigation of sex crimes by Robert and Christina Baylis, who were sentenced to 40 years in prison last month.

Robert James Bayliss, Sr., 35, of Gulfport and Christina Marie Bayliss, 35, of Biloxi pleaded guilty after Jackson County authorities accused them of sexually abusing a female child from the age of 4 to 12.

Authorities said the pair “engaged in a scheme to commit sexual battery” and documented their abuse in journals that investigators later seized with search warrants.

Authorities said they found “evidence related to the crimes committed by the Baylises” during the search of Wade’s home. The release did not say what that evidence was.

“The crimes of Wade and the Baylises are nothing short of evil,” District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said in the release. “Our community will not accept victimizing children. These 40-year prison sentences are proof of that.”