'Nothing to be proud of': Ronna McDaniel splits with Donald Trump on freeing Jan. 6 rioters

Former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said she disagrees with former President Donald Trump's depictions of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and his calls to pardon those convicted in connection with the Capitol riot.

“I want to be very clear: The violence that happened on January 6 is unacceptable. It doesn’t represent our country. It certainly does not represent my party," McDaniel told NBC on Sunday, adding, “If you attacked our Capitol and you have been convicted, then that should stay.”

Trump has said part of his day-one agenda – if he's reelected to another term – would be to free those convicted of crimes tied to insurrection.

In contrast with the former president, who has previously called Jan. 6 "a beautiful day," McDaniel said the violent attack was "a dark day in our history."

"There’s nothing to be proud of about that day," McDaniel told NBC. "There’s nothing that we can look back and say, ‘this was good.’”

McDaniel, who resigned from her role as RNC chair earlier this month, is joining NBC News as a political analyst.

Ronna McDaniel, Chairwoman of the Republican Party holds the gavel at the start of the 2023 Republican National Committee Winter Meeting in Dana Point, California, on January 27, 2023.

Asked why she hasn't publicly disagreed with Trump's remarks sooner, McDaniel said she had to "take one for the whole team" as RNC chair.

"Now I get to be a little bit more myself," McDaniel said Sunday.

The former GOP leader announced her resignation from the RNC late last month, following months of tension with Trump and his reelection campaign.

The RNC replaced McDaniel earlier this month with Michael Whatley, Trump's pick and former chair of the North Carolina state GOP. Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law, will serve as the committee's co-chair.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during his primary night rally alongside Eric and Lara Trump at the Sheraton on January 23, 2024 in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Still, McDaniel said she plans to vote for Trump, who has all but officially secured the GOP presidential nomination, come November. And she said she does not hold Trump responsible for Jan. 6.

McDaniel also defended her own actions in the wake of the 2020 election, including a call alongside Trump to Michigan election officials reportedly urging them not to certify the state's results.

"If you can go home tonight, do not sign it. ... We will get you attorneys," McDaniel said on Nov. 17, 2020 of the documents to finalize the Wolverine State's certification., according to the Detroit News.

The former RNC chair told NBC that she and Trump were not pressuring the election officials, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann of Wayne County, Michigan, to do anything but "vote your conscience."

"Our call that night was to say, ‘Are you okay?’ That’s my recollection," McDaniel said Sunday.

McDaniel has said repeatedly that there were issues with the 2020 election, reiterating the unfounded claims Sunday. Multiple lawsuits and investigations have found no credible evidence of fraud in the race.

Last year, McDaniel as RNC chair told CNN that she did not think President Joe Biden's victory was legitimate.

"Ultimately he won the election ... but I don’t think he won it fair. I don’t, I’m not going to say that," McDaniel said at the time.

Now, McDaniel said she acknowledges Biden's win, telling NBC, “He’s the legitimate president. Fair and square he won. It’s certified, it’s done.”

Despite reversing her position, McDaniel stuck by her concerns.

“We’re allowed to look after elections and say, ‘I want to make sure this was done in a transparent and fair way,’” she said. “And I certainly do not agree with violence or any attacks on our Capitol, and I’m going to be very clear, that is something I condemn wholeheartedly.”

Riley Beggin, David Jackson and Ken Tran contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McDaniel disagrees with Trump on Capitol riot, says Biden won 2020