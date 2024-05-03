Nothing 'political' about prosecution of Colerain student who assaulted teacher | Letters

I am glad to know the Colerain High School student who assaulted his 60-year-old teacher has taken a guilty plea. He did attack her, she spent 25 days in the hospital and more in rehab, is still learning to walk and talk, all because he vaped and had no other prior criminal record.

His lawyer, Clyde Bennett, however, should be questioned as to why he thinks the aggressive prosecution of the teen is happening for "political reasons." What does politics have to do with a teacher who devoted almost 30 years of her life to teach students, help them become better people, and certainly did not teach for money (as we know teachers are not paid enough)? Just as this woman was nearing retirement, finally able to enjoy her future and relax, she, instead, is trying to find her "new normal."

Mr. Bennett, how would you feel if some aggressive teen, albeit with no criminal record (or at least charged for one), just decided to attack you, put you in the hospital, have you fighting for your life, all because he vaped? Or what if this happened to one of your family members? Would you then believe this teen should not be aggressively prosecuted just because he admitted to this charge as part of a plea agreement?

Politics? How about another "excuse," because politics does not fly.

Patrice Hull, Mount Washington

We must take decisive action to prevent more gun deaths

In light of our Catholic faith, We are supporting a new campaign led by Cincinnati-area Catholic religious congregations featuring a billboard on I-75 that says, "Put the Guns Down! Nobody is Winning. Let Peace Begin with Me." We realize, however, that a billboard is not enough, we must take concrete steps to end gun violence in our communities.

The toll gun violence takes on our communities is staggering with 120 firearm deaths and 200 more wounded per day. Death by suicide, homicide, and mass shootings ravage our communities at rates 26 times higher than other high-income nations. Troublingly, the leading cause of death of children and teens in the United States is now firearms. Inaction in the face of this epidemic is unacceptable, and we must take decisive action to prevent these deaths from occurring.

We are also gravely concerned with the state of gun violence in Ohio and legislation that expands access to guns rather than puts limits on them. In particular, We are concerned about House Bill 51 and its desire to forgo complying with any federal gun legislation as well as Senate Bill 148 which would prevent the government from keeping a list of those who own firearms and prevent financial institutions from distinguishing firearms purchases from general merchandise purchases.

Consistently polls show that 90% of Ohioans and 86%-87% of gun owners support universal background checks.

Our state legislature continues to be out of touch and even counter what Ohioans actually want to see in their communities by protecting the gun lobby over the common good and the lives of our children and citizens.

For these reasons and more, We are urging lawmakers to vote no on legislation that won’t make our communities safer and to support legislation like Senate Bill 164, the Suicide Self-Defense Act. We must prevent more tragedies from occurring and create a world where all people, especially our children, are safe and free.

Viola Elizondo, Associate of the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati, and Judith Wojtowicz, Sister of Charity of Cincinnati

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prosecution of Colerain student who assaulted teacher wasn't political