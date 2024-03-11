‘Nothing to do with KSGOP’: Chair says of Biden effigy smackdown

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS. (KSNT) – Controversy has emerged in the wake of a Johnson County Republican Party fundraiser that took place March 8.

Video online of the Overland Park event shows attendees punching, kicking and swinging a bat at a mannequin dressed as President Joe Biden.

27 News spoke to former Kansas GOP chairman, Mike Kuckelman, regarding the incident.

“Taking a bat and beating an effigy or mannequin of President Biden I found very disturbing and troubling,” Kuckelman said. “I hope the public realizes most rank and file republicans abhor this conduct.”

Kuckelman was not at the event but says he received phone calls about it and immediately took to Facebook to condemn the behavior.

“This is not acceptable,” he said. “Violence in any form is not acceptable. What are we teaching children when we have adults who will take a bat and beat the head of a mannequin dressed up and with a mask making it appear to be President Biden?”

Current Kansas GOP chairman Mike Brown tells 27 News, “the event Friday had nothing to do with KSGOP.”

Sen. Cindy Holscher (D) of Overland Park also weighed in on the event in a statement to 27 News:

As an elected official who has received dozens of threats over the past few years from Trump supporters via social media, as well as to my email and voicemail, I can’t say I’m surprised by this display. This type of behavior is not only juvenile, but dangerous and has no place in politics or our society. This continuing growth of extremism in the GOP is why I left the party several years ago. The few remaining members with integrity have condemned these actions, yet, sadly, they are the ones who keep getting pushed out of the party. Sen. Cindy Holscher, (D) Overland Park

Johnson County Republican Party chairwoman, Maria Holiday, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.