Note in Las Vegas Gunman's Room Had Numbers—No Letters

Crime scene tape surrounds the Mandalay Hotel after a gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas.

The note left in the Las Vegas gunman's room had only numbers—no letters.

Police made the mysterious revelation Friday afternoon; it has left the public with more questions than answers as authorities try to piece together who gunman Stephen Paddock was, and why he targeted concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Crime scene photos inside Paddock's room that were leaked to the media show an array of high-powered rifles littering the ground and mounds of bullet casings.

One graphic photo shows the lower portion of a lifeless body, likely Paddock's, lying on the floor of the room.

In the background is a note on a side table.





For days, the mystery around the letter has heightened, but police would only say that it wasn't a suicide note.

Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said the note, written on a yellow sheet of paper, had only numbers. No letters.





He told NBC News authorities are still trying to piece together what the numbers refer to, but it's possible they may have been range calculations.

Police say Paddock's room was about 500 yards from his targets—attendees at the Route 91 Harvest festival, a three-day country music concert.

The note is just the latest piece of cryptic information revealed as police have yet to find a motive, a manifesto or any clue that would point to why he snapped.

All of his relatives were bewildered after hearing he was behind the attack, the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history. He was a millionaire. Never violent. Wasn't religious or political.

Police have asked for patience as they try to piece together what happened.

So for now, we'll all have to wait.

