Note on door threatened dog over barking, then she was shot dead, Minnesota cops say

A dog was fatally shot while sitting on her owner’s porch in Minnesota, the family said.

On March 30, deputies with Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to South Bend Township, according to a post on Facebook.

“Lily Anne was the best dog in the world and there’s nothing you can do to change my mind,” Lily’s owner Alyssa DeBill said in a March 31 Facebook post. “She gave the best kisses & snuggles.”

While investigating, a neighbor told deputies they were outside when they heard two gunshots, officers said.

DeBill said her two stepsons were in the living room of her two-story house when Lily was fatally shot in the chest, according to her Facebook post.

Deputies learned someone had left a “threatening” note on DeBill’s door saying to “keep their dogs from barking,” officials said.

DeBill plans to have Lily cremated so the entire “family can have a piece of her with them always,” a GoFundMe page said.

“She truly was the best girl,” DeBill said.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 507-304-4863, deputies said.

South Bend Township is about a 100-mile drive southwest of Saint Paul.

