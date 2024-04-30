Not yet registered to vote in Oregon's May 21 primary? Here's what you need to do

A ballot is placed in a secure drop box at a drive-thru location near the Marion County Circuit Court in this file photo.

Oregonians have until 11:59 p.m. today to register to vote in the May 21 primary election.

To register to vote in Oregon:

Submit your information online at oregonvotes.gov/register

Mail a registration card to your county elections office by 11:59 p.m. on April 30.

Or complete a registration card in person at a county elections office or the Secretary of State’s Office at 255 Capitol St. NE, Suite 151, in Salem.

Today also is the deadline for already-registered voters who want to change their party affiliation. To do that or update any of your information, visit the oregonvotes.gov/myvote website.

In Oregon, you must be a resident of the state, a United States citizen, and at least 16 years old to register to vote. Those under the age of 18 won't receive a ballot until an election occurs on or after their 18th birthday.

You can register to vote online as long as you have a state driver's license, permit or ID issued by the Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services. Other alternatives are described online.

While registering for a party is not required, only registered Democrats or Republicans will receive ballots with partisan offices in the primary. Those without a registered party affiliation vote just for nonpartisan offices, such as mayor and city councilors, and ballot measures.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: How to meet today's deadline to register to vote in the May 21 primary