Miami Beach keeps it real about spring breakers in new video ad: 'It's not us, it's you'

Miami Beach is officially "breaking up" with spring break, according to a new PSA released by the city.

Framed like, well, a breakup, the ad starts with actors addressing would-be spring breakers. In the one-minute video, spring break is discussed not as the iconic party fest it's become known as, but rather as a dreaded yearly occurrence that is detrimental to Miami Beach locals, law enforcement, businesses and property.

Miami Beach Police escort revelers as they gather on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida on March 15, 2022.

"This isn't safe so we're done," the ad says, flashing images of headlines detailing arrests, fights and violence from the year before. While the city has buffed up security in the past, implementing a curfew and directing resources towards law enforcement, this year's "break up with spring break" campaign appears to have taken things to the next level.

How does Miami Beach plan to "break up" with spring breakers in 2024? With quite a few new rules.

Shared by the official City of Miami Beach social media accounts, the video, posted with hashtag #springbreakup, features three actors speaking as Miami Beach locals.

"Hey, we need to talk," the video starts. "This isn't working anymore and it's not us, it's you. We just want different things."

The "locals" go on to explain that they prefer to relax on the beach, try new restaurants and go to the spa for fun, whereas spring break revelers "just want to get drunk in public and ignore laws."

The video calls last year's chaos "a breaking point," saying that this time around, stricter rules will be in place to keep partiers at bay.

"This March, you can expect things like curfews, bag checks and restricted beach access, DUI checkpoints, $100 parking and strong police enforcement for drug possession and violence," the ad continues. "Whatever it takes because it's time to move on."

Florida puts deterrents in place to drive away spring breakers

Miami Beach Fire Rescue transport a woman on a stretcher on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida on March 17, 2022.

In recent years, Miami Beach has implemented emergency curfews during spring break to control what has been described as chaos. While the pandemic slowed some things down, spring break soldered on in the area in 2021, with more than 1,000 arrests being made among partiers.

Two shootings injured five people in 2022, drawing attention to the increased risk of violent crime linked to March revelry. Last year, Miami Beach Police Department said it conducted 488 arrests, impounded 105 firearms and issued 7,190 traffic citations between Feb. 27 and March 27.

This year, the city is imposing additional security every Thursday through Sunday in March, limiting beach access and closing liquor stores early. As mentioned in the PSA, additional measures, such as restricted beach access, DUI checkpoints, bag checks and $100 parking will also be put in place. Parking garages in South Beach will close altogether from March 7 to 10 and March 14 to 17.

In a statement made on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Gov. Ron DeSantis warned tourists against "committing crimes" and "causing havoc," saying that Floria is a "law and order state."

"You are going to pay the price, and we will hold you accountable because that's what we do here," DeSantis said, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, part of the USA TODAY network. "Some people may be coming from other jurisdictions where they can get away with this type of activity. That is not going to fly in the Sunshine State."

DeSantis said law enforcement agencies will be buffing up their teams to handle the influx of young party-goers. South Florida will receive more than 60 state troopers alone, with most going to Miami Beach, while other cities like Daytona Beach and Panama City will also receive additional resources.

He also said drones and mobile command vehicles will be deployed along with automated license plate readers scanning for outstanding warrants and stolen vehicles.

