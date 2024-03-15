Not a snow day - it's a solar day. VT schools give students day off for solar eclipse

Many northern Vermont students will now have the day off for the eclipse.

The Champlain Valley Superintendents Association decided that public schools in the counties of Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle will be getting a full day off instead of a partial day, which was previously planned.

Many school districts were planning for an early dismissal due to the timing of the eclipse, which lasts from 2:14 to 4:37 p.m., with totality between 3:26 and 3:29 for the Burlington area.

However, new information from Vermont Emergency Management has prompted districts to give the entire day off.

“As the day of the eclipse approaches, more businesses in the area have announced special viewing events, and state agencies are preparing for an anticipated influx of 150K visitors,” a March 13 note from Superintendent Rene Sanchez to Champlain Valley School District families reads. “Recognizing the potential challenges associated with the sudden surge in travelers, Vermont Emergency Management advised municipalities in their recent newsletter to prepare for possible stress on their emergency services and, in some cases, extreme traffic issues.”

The Maple Run Unified School District affirmed that school districts in Franklin and Grand Isle counties would be closed and that the day would be made up at the end of the school year, similar to a snow day.

A solar viewer is another way to view the solar eclipse, as opposed to using solar glasses. Some people might prefer this handheld style distributed by the Vermont Astronomical Society over the kind with earpieces that tends to fall or blow off.

These school districts plan to be closed on April 8:

Burlington School District

Champlain Valley School District

Colchester School District

Essex Westford School District

Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union

Franklin West Supervisory Union

Grand Isle Supervisory Union

Maple Run Unified School District

Milton Town School District

Missisquoi Valley School District

Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District

South Burlington School District

Winooski School District

Together, this means at least 31,000 students will have the day off from school. These districts accounts for about 37% of the population of Vermont's public school students from pre-K to 12th grade. It remains to be seen if businesses will follow suit and close for the day as well.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Northern Vermont schools to close April 8 for solar eclipse