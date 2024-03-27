‘Not slowing down’: Albuquerque Police warn of another increase in guns stolen from vehicles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police call it a crime of opportunity, people stealing guns from cars, and it seems that opportunity is growing. Deputy Chief Cecily Barker with the Albuquerque Police Department says it’s a concerning trend they have noticed for a while. Last year, 34 guns were stolen from vehicles in May alone.

“I would say it certainly has not slowed down,” Barker said. In recent weeks APD has seen that trend pick up again with more firearms stolen from vehicles during auto burglaries. Anywhere from apartment complex parking lots to hotel lots along the I-25 corridor.

Story continues below

“Specifically, one week, we recognized that there were three vehicles broken into in an apartment complex where firearms were taken from each one of those vehicles. As well as hotels, vehicles parked in the parking lot had been broken into, firearms, including a shotgun had been stolen from those vehicles,” Barker said.

In January and February this year, APD says 47 firearms have been taken. “It is a lot, I think one firearm is too many. We don’t want to see firearms get in the hands of anybody who’s going to use them to commit a crime.”

In many cases, those stolen guns are then used in a violent crime. “We do know that homicides have involved firearms that were taken either from a vehicle or a burglary,” Barker said.

As the weather gets warmer, Barker believes the trend will only get worse. That’s why she says APD is trying to be proactive, reminding people, that if you leave your weapons in your vehicle, hide it and lock it up. “We have uniformed officers and presence both in hotel parking lots and apartment complexes, crime prevention, we’re doing everything we can, and this is just one piece of that bigger picture.”

Nine firearms were stolen from a trailer attached to a vehicle back in 2022. Since then, APD says those stolen guns have now been linked to at least five crimes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.