‘This is not what our scriptures teach’: fmr Trump admin DHS official rejects MAGA’s claim on evangelicalism

As the Trump Administration continues to co-opt the language of Christianity - even selling a “God Bless the USA Bible”, an increasing number of evangelical leaders are fighting to reclaim their faith and to help their fellow believers break free from MAGA’s cultish grip. Joining that group is Elizabeth Neumann, a former Homeland Security official who began her career during the aftermath of the September 11th attacks under President George W. Bush, and served as Assistant Secretary for Threat Prevention & Security Policy in the Trump administration until her resignation in 2020. “It is a cult of personality for large swaths of the conservative and Christian community,” says Neumann. Over time, Neumann says she began to recognize that the greatest threat to our national security came from within— from the white nationalists and extremists within her own beloved American evangelical church. “This is not what our scriptures teach.”

