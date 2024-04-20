'It's not only a loss, it's an injustice:' Ryan Gainer laid to rest in Apple Valley

Family members, friends and the community said their final farewells to Ryan Gainer as the 15-year-old boy was laid to rest in Apple Valley on Saturday.

Mourners filled the Burning Bush Church in Victorville to pay their respects to the teen and his family, many wearing messages supporting autism awareness.

Gainer was fatally shot by two San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies during an encounter at his family's Apple Valley home on March 9. The teen, who had autism, was in the midst of a mental health crisis when the deputies responded to a call for help, according to officials and family members. Gainer was shot as he charged toward one of the deputies with a garden hoe.

His parents shared their devastation at his loss, as well as happy memories of a promising young man.

"The proudest moment for me was telling others that you are my son," father Norman Gainer said. "Your memory fills my heart with warmth and love. Losing you was the hardest thing, but I am grateful for the time we had. You were a blessing that brightened my life."

Ryan Gainer's mother, Sharon Gainer, recalled spending time together each morning.

"My heart is broken and shattered," she said. "You were a blessing to me and I am thankful and grateful for the years that God has allowed you to bless my life. I truly love you, my one and only son."

Anaya Avery, center-left, and Amaya Avery, center-right, sit along with Ryan Gainer’s family as they watch the final burial on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Apple Valley.

Who was Ryan Gainer?

Ryan was born in Barstow, according to family. He was adopted by his parents when he was a toddler.

He attended Sitting Bull Academy from kindergarten through eighth grade and was a sophomore at Apple Valley High School at the time of his death.

Ryan loved science and math, his family said, and dreamed of becoming a mechanical engineer. He also enjoyed running and hoped to one day run track for the University of Oregon.

In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by seven siblings and a grandmother, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

William Roper said his "baby cousin" was more like a brother to him and recalled countless hours spent together, "watching him grow up... growing taller than me, getting faster than me."

"That's my baby cousin. He's still my baby cousin," he said. "I just want to say thank you all. We love you. Thank you for coming to support."

Amaya Avery, center, stands with flowers as they finish the burial of Ryan Gainer on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Apple Valley.

Aavyn Alaniz said Ryan was her first friend when she transferred to Sitting Bull Academy in the fourth grade.

"He was so friendly. Everybody was his friend. Everybody knew who he was and all he did was spread love and friendship. He made such a big impact," she said through tears.

"(He was) just a kind soul," the friend said. "Ryan deserves justice. We all know he did not deserve for this to happen to him and we'll continue to spread his positivity."

Another friend, Natali Mendoza, said Ryan was "the sweetest soul" she'd ever met.

"Hopefully, we'll get justice for Ryan," she said. "May his name live on."

For the past two years, Ryan spent a great deal of time mentoring children at the Millionaire Minds Kids robotics program, organization founder Delores Williams said.

"Ryan is a sweet soul that stole the hearts of everyone he met at the Millionaire Minds Kids Center," she said. "Ryan gave us so much of himself, so much to the little kids he served and taught."

"Ryan was a master chess player. He took time to teach the little ones — 4, 5 and 6 — how to master chess," Williams recalled.

"He was a mathematician. I just want you to know who Ryan was, and how he helped transform our community," she continued. "Ryan was an asset to our community... Ryan helped to transform lives of little ones who continue to look up to him."

Williams promised to fight for societal change in his honor.

"No one should lose their life because their brain works just a little bit differently," she said. "The family should have been surrounded by wraparound services and support services. Our commitment to you families is we are going to make sure those wraparound services come to the High Desert."

A memorial service is held for Ryan Gainer, 15, of Apple Valley at the Burning Bush Church in Victorville on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Fighting for justice

In a video message, National Action Network President and famed civil rights advocate Rev. Al Sharpton extended his condolences and prayers to the Gainer family.

"It's not only a loss, it's an injustice," he said. "It outraged me."

"We intend to be working with the local people right there in your city for justice," the reverend said. "The National Action Network and myself stand with the Gainer family stand with their attorneys and stand for justice in any way we can."

"Let this funeral be that of mourning the loss, but committing to fighting for justice," Sharpton said.

Following the memorial service, Ryan was laid to rest at the Sunset Hill Memorial Park in Apple Valley. Through a video recording, family members shared a message from Ryan, himself.

"Make sure you have a great day," he said in the recording. "Be the spark and make sure to spread kindness."

A wreath floral arrangement for Ryan Gainer is placed close to his gravesite during his burial on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Apple Valley.

