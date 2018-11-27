He’s Not Your Man Meme Is Here With Some Helpful Dating Advice

Have you ever found yourself dating someone who never responds to your texts, likes your tweets, but doesn’t retweet them, wears all black, and ate your plums, and wondering if you’ve been ghosted, if he’s cheating on you, or if he’s not who he claims to be? Twitter might be able to help. A new meme has taken over the social media site and it is chock full of dating advice—sort of.
According to meme database Know Your Meme, it all started when Twitter user @KylePlant Emoji posted the following tweet on November 22nd, 2018:
Ladies, if he:— Kyle ???? (@KylePlantEmoji) November 22, 2018
- only responds after you double text
- doesn't care about your snap streak
- refuses to shave
- is a staunch abolitionist
- returns to Ohio after serving only one term
He's not your man. He's 19th president Rutherford B Hayes
He didn’t create the format of the advice joke, but his brilliantly ridiculous punchline suggesting the person is dating former United States President Rutherford B. Hayes struck a chord and a funny bone. The tweet quickly gained over 20,000 retweets and 139,000 likes, going viral, and sparking countless variations on the theme with Twitter users suggesting women are dating a manatee, a long-dead poet, the Duolingo owl, the private insurance industry, and much more.
Ladies, if he...— The English Major (@Audenary) November 26, 2018
Ate the plums
That were in
The icebox
He’s not your man. He’s the esteemed American poet William Carlos Williams.
Ladies, if he:— Sassparilla (@Megatronic13) November 25, 2018
- is always late
- never shaves
- eats 10% of his weight a day in plant matter
- leaves you every winter for warmer waters
He’s not your man, he’s a manatee.
Ladies, if he:— JPat Brown (@resentfultweet) November 26, 2018
- ????????????????????
- ????????????????????
- ????????????????????
- ????????????????????
He’s not your man. He's a #FOIA response.
Ladies, if he's— Ric Sanchez (@rcsanchez93) November 26, 2018
- not texting back
- turning saints into the sea
- swimming through sick lullabies
- choking on your alibis
- opening up his eager eyes
He's not your man. He's Mr. Brightside.
Ladies, if he:— brittany daniels (@bdmx__) November 25, 2018
- never responds to your texts
- has never liked your tweets
- wears black
- shot a man in reno just to watch him die
- ain’t seen the sunshine since he don’t know when
He’s not your man. He’s Johnny Cash
Ladies, if he's:— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) November 26, 2018
-perfect
He's not your man. He's Gritty
Ladies, if he:— Cassie (@comcatholicgrl) November 25, 2018
- defends you in battle
- is your protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil
-casts all the evil spirits who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls into hell
He’s not your man. He’s St. Michael the Archangel.
Ladies, if he:— Karl Grossman (@KarlGrossman1) November 23, 2018
-keeps your relationship a secret
-likes other girls selfies on insta
-refuses to shave
-wants the working class to control the means of production
-published “The Communist Manifesto” and “Das Kapital”
He’s not your man. He’s 19th century philosopher Karl Marx pic.twitter.com/U9OtT9i6at
ladies, if he...— alison (@alisonguzzetti) November 24, 2018
- threatens you with constant messages
- always wondering where you are
- blames you for not making him happy enough
- judges the way you speak
- makes your undying love into a game for him
He’s not your man, he’s Duo, the duolingo owl
ladies, if he:— #1 Rachel (@rachel) November 24, 2018
- never texts you back
- always interjects with unsolicited advice
- reads your personal documents
- constantly tries to help you format paragraphs
- is a sentient paper clip
he’s not your man. he’s clippy the microsoft word office assistant
Ladies, if he:— Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) November 26, 2018
- never texts back
- his hat is black
- waits in your closet just to attack
- if he’s sprung to life from a pop-up book
He's not your man. He’s not, just look. You can’t escape the BABADOOK
Ladies, if he:— DSA for Medicare for All (@dsam4a) November 26, 2018
-Doesn’t return your calls
-Makes you foot the bill
-Is never there for you when you need him
-Pays his CEOs over $20 million a year and denies medically necessary care to the sick
He’s not your man, he's the private insurance industry. Dump his ass
As the meme spread, brands and companies and TV shows have gotten in on the fun, too:
Ladies, if he:— The Good Place (@nbcthegoodplace) November 27, 2018
- never responds to your texts
- can't stop saying "Jason"
- has only existed for 7 hours
- is a willing sex robot
- has wind chimes where his ding-dong should be
He's not your man. He’s Derek Hoffstetler, P.I. pic.twitter.com/dNgZ16dGh8
Ladies, if he:— Thesaurus.com (@thesauruscom) November 25, 2018
- makes you sound better
- usually means the same thing
- finishes your sentences
He's not your man. He's a synonym.
Ladies, if he:— Random House (@randomhouse) November 24, 2018
- never texts back
- doesn’t follow you on social media
- can’t go in the water
- emotionally tortures you
- has a super hard shell
He's not your man. He's a book, and books are better than men, so happy reading.
Ladies, if he:— Warner Bros. (@WBHomeEnt) November 26, 2018
-Is skinny
-Speaks in the third person
-Loves shiny things
-Talks to himself
-Wakes you up to the sound of him whining for My Love, and My Precious
He’s not your man. He’s Gollum. pic.twitter.com/3CgRLgK9lT
Ladies, if he:— PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) November 27, 2018
-Is always there for you
-Waits at home all day
-Keeps playing games with you
-Beeps every time you turn him on
He’s not your man, he’s a PS4
The dating advice is so patently silly that it’s all in good fun, at least until a Swedish court rules otherwise.