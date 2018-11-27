He’s Not Your Man Meme Is Here With Some Helpful Dating Advice

Have you ever found yourself dating someone who never responds to your texts, likes your tweets, but doesn’t retweet them, wears all black, and ate your plums, and wondering if you’ve been ghosted, if he’s cheating on you, or if he’s not who he claims to be? Twitter might be able to help. A new meme has taken over the social media site and it is chock full of dating advice—sort of.

According to meme database Know Your Meme, it all started when Twitter user @KylePlant Emoji posted the following tweet on November 22nd, 2018:

Ladies, if he:



- only responds after you double text

- doesn't care about your snap streak

- refuses to shave

- is a staunch abolitionist

- returns to Ohio after serving only one term



He's not your man. He's 19th president Rutherford B Hayes















— Kyle ???? (@KylePlantEmoji) November 22, 2018

He didn’t create the format of the advice joke, but his brilliantly ridiculous punchline suggesting the person is dating former United States President Rutherford B. Hayes struck a chord and a funny bone. The tweet quickly gained over 20,000 retweets and 139,000 likes, going viral, and sparking countless variations on the theme with Twitter users suggesting women are dating a manatee, a long-dead poet, the Duolingo owl, the private insurance industry, and much more.

Ladies, if he...



Ate the plums

That were in

The icebox



He’s not your man. He’s the esteemed American poet William Carlos Williams.











— The English Major (@Audenary) November 26, 2018

Ladies, if he:



- is always late

- never shaves

- eats 10% of his weight a day in plant matter

- leaves you every winter for warmer waters



He’s not your man, he’s a manatee.













— Sassparilla (@Megatronic13) November 25, 2018

Ladies, if he:

- ????????????????????

- ????????????????????

- ????????????????????

- ????????????????????

He’s not your man. He's a #FOIA response.









— JPat Brown (@resentfultweet) November 26, 2018

Ladies, if he's



- not texting back

- turning saints into the sea

- swimming through sick lullabies

- choking on your alibis

- opening up his eager eyes



He's not your man. He's Mr. Brightside.















— Ric Sanchez (@rcsanchez93) November 26, 2018

Ladies, if he:



- never responds to your texts

- has never liked your tweets

- wears black

- shot a man in reno just to watch him die

- ain’t seen the sunshine since he don’t know when



He’s not your man. He’s Johnny Cash















— brittany daniels (@bdmx__) November 25, 2018

Ladies, if he's:



-perfect



He's not your man. He's Gritty







— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) November 26, 2018

Ladies, if he:



- defends you in battle

- is your protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil

-casts all the evil spirits who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls into hell



He’s not your man. He’s St. Michael the Archangel.











— Cassie (@comcatholicgrl) November 25, 2018

Ladies, if he:



-keeps your relationship a secret

-likes other girls selfies on insta

-refuses to shave

-wants the working class to control the means of production

-published “The Communist Manifesto” and “Das Kapital”



He’s not your man. He’s 19th century philosopher Karl Marx pic.twitter.com/U9OtT9i6at















— Karl Grossman (@KarlGrossman1) November 23, 2018

ladies, if he...



- threatens you with constant messages

- always wondering where you are

- blames you for not making him happy enough

- judges the way you speak

- makes your undying love into a game for him



He’s not your man, he’s Duo, the duolingo owl















— alison (@alisonguzzetti) November 24, 2018

ladies, if he:



- never texts you back

- always interjects with unsolicited advice

- reads your personal documents

- constantly tries to help you format paragraphs

- is a sentient paper clip



he’s not your man. he’s clippy the microsoft word office assistant















— #1 Rachel (@rachel) November 24, 2018

Ladies, if he:



- never texts back

- his hat is black

- waits in your closet just to attack

- if he’s sprung to life from a pop-up book



He's not your man. He’s not, just look. You can’t escape the BABADOOK













— Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) November 26, 2018

Ladies, if he:



-Doesn’t return your calls

-Makes you foot the bill

-Is never there for you when you need him

-Pays his CEOs over $20 million a year and denies medically necessary care to the sick



He’s not your man, he's the private insurance industry. Dump his ass













— DSA for Medicare for All (@dsam4a) November 26, 2018