It’s not magic: Learn the science behind Guinness World Records in Orlando

This weekend, see the secrets behind the world’s greatest achievements with a new Orlando exhibit.

The Science of Guinness World Records will open at the Orlando Science Center on Saturday.

Guests are invited to experience what’s possible and be inspired by this traveling exhibit.

They will ask how someone can do three pull-ups with their pinky fingers and what it takes to solve three Rubik’s Cubes simultaneously.

The Science of Guinness World Records was developed by Science North and presented by the Nemours Children’s Hospital Florida.

“The exhibition was really inspired by the success of The Science of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not,” said Guy Labine, Chief Executive Officer of Science North. “We’ve seen firsthand that people all over the world are hungry to be challenged, to be wowed, to expand their ideas about what human beings can actually do. We knew almost immediately that we were onto something big.”

People can visit OSC starting at noon for the exhibit, which is included in admission.

