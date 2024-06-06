‘Not Looking At A Dome’: Cleveland officials say dome downtown not part of stadium talks

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team is learning more about what the Cleveland Browns want in order to keep playing home games downtown.

City leaders and Browns officials have been meeting on the issue for months.

Family releases statement after toddler killed in stabbing at Giant Eagle parking lot

According to city leaders, Browns officials want major renovations done to the stadium if they stay downtown.



“We are not looking at a dome on the lakefront stadium,” said Ahmed Abonamah, Cleveland’s Chief Financial Officer, who has taken part in the negotiations. “As a general matter, the renovations they have in mind are geared at enhancing the fan experience, and the entry, exit areas.”

He declined to give any specifics on how much money the renovations would cost. He said the talks are continuing.

Meanwhile, last Friday, state lawmakers went to the Browns Headquarters in Berea to talk about the possibility of building a new domed stadium in Brook Park or making major improvements at the stadium on the Lakefront.

‘Sense of security’: Akron councilman buys Ring doorbell cameras for residents

City officials said they are not paying attention to speculation about the Brook Park facility.



“It’s just noise as far as I am concerned,” Abonamah said. “We are focused on the City of Cleveland, on our residents, our businesses and our facility here which is Cleveland Browns stadium. We are doing everything we can in a responsible way to ensure the Cleveland Browns keep playing their home games on the Lakefront.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.