Not ‘just words’: Why Donald Trump’s lewd talk matters

“It’s just words,” Donald Trump said at the second presidential debate in St. Louis last night.

But it is never “just words.”

The most recent proof of this is the 2016 campaign itself, where words have been used to shock, to push boundaries, to clarify and obscure — to demean, humiliate and mock. If they were “just words,” we wouldn’t have been talking about these particular words all weekend, and other words before them for more than a year.

True, every word starts as but a sound to which we give meaning, a jumble of letters that we imbue with weight and purpose. But from the earliest origins of speech we have known that these strings of noise are potent. From the time we tell our children to use theirs, we understand that choosing them well makes all the difference.

“For your words you will be acquitted, and by your words you will be condemned” reads Matthew 12:36-38.

“Words are loaded pistols,” wrote Jean-Paul Sartre.

“Words are, of course, the most powerful drug used by mankind,” Rudyard Kipling said.

And, of course, Donald Trump: “I know words, I have the best words.”

This campaign has been filled with many that are not the best. On social media, Trump supporters are increasingly emboldened to use words that are historically out of bounds – c***, and k***, n***** and variations thereof — doing so because they are not “just words,” but are weapons.

At Trump rallies, T-shirts are worn, sometimes by children, calling Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton a “bitch” and worse. The glee with which all this is done — the chortling pride in the shock value, is the best evidence that words always matter.

If words didn’t matter, we wouldn’t be arguing over whether the slogan should be “Black Lives Matter” or “All Lives Matter.”

If words didn’t matter, Trump would not spend so much time insisting that Clinton use the words “radical Islamic terrorism.”

If words didn’t matter, there would be no uproar over Clinton’s use of the word “deplorable.”

If words didn’t matter, there would not be so much parsing of Paul Ryan’s admonition that women were to be “championed” and “revered” — was that strong support or patronizing pap? Nor would we be noting the difference between Melania Trump saying she found her husband’s words on the bus “offensive,” but not the actions described by those words.

Which brings us back to Trump on that bus talking to Billy Bush on a hot mic about grabbing women by their intimate parts without asking. Just boys being boys, he describes it. “It’s just words.”

Let’s accept for the sake of argument that lots of men really do brag about assaulting women when women aren’t around. That they often say things like “I don’t even wait. … When you’re a star, they let you do it. Grab them by the p****. You can do anything.” I don’t believe it’s true that most men talk like that, but even if it is, that kind of talk is still more than “just words.” These are words that demean. Words that reveal a worldview. Tellingly, they are a category of words that only exist to describe women — there are no equally vile ways to describe men in the English language, except perhaps ones that imply they are gay, which also shows how words can teach you about a culture.

Linguistic history is the measure of why we change our words and what the evolution reflects about a society. “The beginning of wisdom is the definition of terms,” Socrates wrote, and we keep redefining ours. The way forbidden words become common, or don’t, is a measure of the transformation of cultural norms. (Lately it’s become popular to refer to all this as “political correctness” — another multilayered word — but really it’s an ongoing social refining of communication so that it more precisely reflects polite and accepted meaning.)