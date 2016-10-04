‘Not just ignorant, they’re harmful’: Clinton rips Trump’s PTSD comments

Hillary Clinton held a press conference after her Tuesday rally in Harrisburg, Pa., where she delivered sharp criticism of Donald Trump’s comments about PTSD the day before.

“Many people are now standing up and speaking out against Trump because post-traumatic stress is not something that strong people can handle and weak people can’t. Some of the strongest men and women any of us will ever meet have experienced post-traumatic stress,” Clinton told reporters.

The Democratic nominee further argued that Trump’s comments were “not just ignorant, they’re harmful because they give voice to the stigma that has led generations of veterans to hide their struggles instead of getting lifesaving help.” Her campaign also bashed Trump on the issue earlier in the day.

Trump, whose campaign insists he’s being misinterpreted, made the controversial comments about PTSD during a Monday question-and-answer session at the Retired American Warriors event in Herndon, Va.

“When you talk about the mental health problems, when people come back from war and combat, and they see things that maybe a lot of the folks in this room have seen many times over — and you’re strong and you can handle it — but a lot of people can’t handle it,” Trump said.

A leading Trump surrogate, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, castigated critics for their supposedly “appalling” interpretation of Trump’s remarks. The veteran who asked Trump the question about PTSD released a statement further defending the GOP nominee.

“I think it’s sickening that anyone would twist Mr. Trump’s comments to me in order to pursue a political agenda,” said Marine Staff Sgt. Chad Robichaux in a statement released by the Trump campaign. “I took his comments to be thoughtful and understanding of the struggles many veterans have, and I believe he is committed to helping them.”

During her Monday press conference, Clinton also pointed to Vice President Joe Biden’s criticism of Trump’s PTSD comments at a Tuesday campaign rally.

“Where in the hell is he from? No, no, no, no, no, this is deadly earnest,” Biden said, recalling the horror of war experienced by soldiers like his late son.