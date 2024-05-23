'Not just a hot dog' stand, MP Coney Island set to open with more than franks on menu

This article is part of a recurring series that updates the status of properties of interest in the Erie area. Have a suggestion? Email jmartin@timesnews.com.

Anthony Santoro, a Syracuse native who came to Mercyhurst University to coach baseball, says Erie has no shortage of good hot dog shops.

He wishes them all continued success.

But he and his business partner, Frank Fraschetti, both Erie residents, say they're looking forward to bringing something new to the area.

A new Coney Island

That something is set to arrive Saturday with the planned opening of MP Coney Island, at 6360 Sterrettania Road in Fairview. The business will be moving into a former Burger King, located just off Interstate 90, that has sat empty for about seven years.

"We hope it can kind of glorify this exit a little bit and hopefully bring some life back to it," Santoro said.

Coney Island might sound like a familiar local name. After all, there's a Coney Island Lunch at 3015 Buffalo Road.

Anthony Santoro, at left, and Frank Fraschetti, stand outside the future home of MP Coney Island on Sterrettania Road near Interstate 90. The two are partners in the business.

"This is a completely different product and a different company," said Fraschetti, who played baseball at Mercyhurst and now coaches.

New Castle-based MP Coney Island was founded in 1923 by Greek immigrants John Mitsos and George Papazekos.

But MP Coney Island, which began offering franchise locations within recent months, sells chili dogs, chili fries, chili burgers and just plain chili as opposed to the Greek dogs that are common in Erie.

More than a hot dog shop

Santoro said he's excited about the business, which will seat about 70 people in addition to some outdoor dining.

"We don't want to be just a hot dog shop," he said, adding that the business will also sell milkshakes, onion rings and both fish and chicken sandwiches.

This former Burger King restaurant in Fairview Township is expected to reopen Saturday as MP Coney Island. The building has been vacant for about seven years.

"We want to make sure it's not just a hot dog shop and bring to life what they have been doing in New Castle for 100 years," Santoro said.

In addition to its main location in New Castle, MP Coney Island, which is still owned by the Mitsos family, lists four other locations, including Erie, as "coming soon."

Growing up in New Castle, Fraschetti said he has more than a passing familiarity with Coney Island chili and its hot dogs, which are a blend of beef and pork.

"I know it's a good product and I kind of wanted to bring it to Erie," he said. "I thought it would be a good location (on the road) going down to Presque Isle and Waldameer."

Santoro, who also owns Bomb Shelter indoor batting cages in Erie, said they plan to use highway advertising, billboards and social media to promote the restaurant, which will open Saturday at 10 a.m.

Santoro said he's excited about the potential of their new business.

"We think this is a great location," he said. "We have great neighbors, a great location and a great landlord. This could be a great start to reinvigorating this exit a little bit and bringing it back to life."

