Not just great white sharks: 900-pound OCEARCH turtle pings off Bethune Beach, Florida

OCEARCH is best known for its work studying, tagging and tracking great white sharks, but the nonprofit research group also tracks other species.

One of them, a 5-foot-2-inch, 916-pound female leatherback sea turtle nicknamed Windy, pinged off Volusia County's Bethune Beach on June 18 at 2:28 a.m.

A ping means the satellite tag attached to the sea turtle's shell transmitted location information to trackers.

Not to be outdone by OCEARCH, Windy has a shark encounter of her own, according to the Loggerhead Marinelife Center, which came across the turtle in 2019 and found healed shark bite scars on its head and front flipper.

"Forensic analysis of the tooth patterns, or “rake marks,” indicate that this injury was caused by either an 11-foot longfin mako shark or a 13-foot white shark," the Loggerhead Marinelife Center noted on its website.

Windy was tagged by OCEARCH on Juno Beach April 19, 2023 and has traveled over 10,000 miles since, swimming as far north as the New Jersey coast, its tracker shows.

The turtle was first seen on Juno Beach in 2003 and has been found nesting there nine times since.

Here's what to know about leatherback sea turtles in Florida and OCEARCH:

Leatherback sea turtles nesting in Florida

Leatherback sea turtles nest almost exclusively on the east coast of Florida, and about half of them in Palm Beach County, according to FWC.

The endangered leatherback is black with blue, pink and white splotches with a shell made up of a small bones on layer of fatty tissue covered by a thin layer of skin.

Nesting season is March through July with female leatherbacks nesting every two to three years and laying an average of 73 fertilized and 25 yolkless eggs.

How big do leatherback sea turtles get?

Leatherback sea turtles are the largest turtles in the world growing to an average 6 feet long and weighing between 500 and 1,500 pounds. The largest leatherback on record was nearly 10 feet long and weighed more than 2,000 pounds.

Are leatherback sea turtles endangered?

Leatherback sea turtles are endangered and protected under the federal Endangered Species Act, Florida's Endangered and Threatened Species Rule and Florida's Marine Turtle Protection Act.

Can sea turtles breathe underwater?

Sea turtles can't breathe underwater but can hold their breath for four to seven hours when resting, according to Smithsonian Ocean.

Leatherbacks can dive over 3,000 feet, making them the deepest divers among all sea turtles.

What is OCEARCH?

OCEARCH is a nonprofit research organization studying the ocean's giants.

The group studies keystone species essential for the health of the oceans.

"Our mission is to accelerate the ocean's return to balance and abundance through fearless innovations in critical scientific research, education, outreach, and policy using unique collaborations of individuals and organizations in the U.S and abroad," a statement on the group's website reads.

How many sharks and other sea creatures has OCEARCH tagged?

According to its tracker, OCEARCH has tagged 371 sharks, including 123 great white sharks.

Sharks

123 great white sharks

144 tiger sharks

9 blacktip sharks

29 shortfin mako sharks

25 blue sharks

18 hammerhead sharks

6 silky sharks

6 bull sharks

8 whale sharks

3 great hammerhead sharks

Other animals:

36 turtles

3 alligators

2 dolphins

5 seals

4 swordfish

