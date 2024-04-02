It's not just the eclipse. On April 8, you might see 'devil comet,' other cosmic treats

But wait ... there's more!

Need another reason to travel on April 8 — the day the sun goes AWOL?

What would it take to put you in the driver's seat for a five-hour journey to see that rarest of phenomena, visible only in select areas? Namely: A total solar eclipse.

Does the cosmos have a deal for you.

For the same low, low price (nothing) of a spectacular event that will dim the skies from 2:09 p.m. to 4:37 p.m. — maximal darkness will be around 3:25 p.m. — there may be other things visible, too. Things you wouldn't normally see in the daytime. Things you might not see, ever.

A rare spectacle, Baily's Beads. Four — count 'em — planets. And not least, the diabolical "devil comet."

But be aware: You have to go to where the eclipse is total, not partial.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime event," said Gary Swangin, Warren County astronomer-at-large and past director of both the Newark Museum Planetarium and the Panther Academy Planetarium in Paterson.

"It's something that, if you're lucky enough to see it, you'll never forget it," Swangin said.

Half a loaf

Around here, we'll only see a partial eclipse. About 92% coverage. Which may sound like a lot — but there's a big difference between very dim and completely dark. In North Jersey, it might just be dark enough to see the planet Venus, to the lower right of the sun — assuming the weather is clear.

Gary Swangin, preparing his telescope for the total eclipse

"It's the third brightest object in the sky, so there's a chance," he said.

If you're willing to travel to the zone of totality, that's a different matter.

On April 8, the blackout belt will stretch from the eastern half of Texas, up the southeast tip of Oklahoma, through the middle of Arkansas, to the southeast tip of Missouri, the southeast tip of Illinois, the southern half of Indiana, the northwest part of Ohio, the northwest border of Pennsylvania, up through western New York and northwestern Vermont, to the northern tip of New Hampshire, up to northern Maine.

From here, the closest spot is probably around Syracuse, New York (240 miles away; about 3 hours 50 minutes drive time).

In those places — always assuming the weather is good — you'll be able to see the total eclipse. But it's just possible you'll see more.

Four planets and a comet

The "devil comet" is coming. The icy cosmic rock is considered a "once-in-a-lifetime" sight.

The planet Jupiter, for instance. It will be out in the daytime — to the upper left of the sun. Venus, Saturn and Mars will be to the lower right.

But you'll have to be, not just in the zone of totality, but in a spot where the sky is normally clear, and free from light pollution.

"If the area normally has crummy observation, even without the eclipse, you can't expect anything better," he said. "You've got to have good conditions."

Then there's the comet, and a most unusual one. 12P/Pons-Brooks, which happens to be paying us a visit now, is known as the "devil comet" because of its horned appearance.

Scientists have an imagination, too.

"That's a nickname we gave it," Swangin said. "As the object approached the outer areas of the sun, chunks of the comet are broken away, and it forms two double streams. That's why it looks like a devil."

It's a dim object. Every 71.2 years — almost the same cycle as Halley's comet — it comes our way from the outer regions between Neptune and Pluto. You can find it, if you find it, about 6 degrees to the right of Jupiter, Swangin said.

"Depending on where you are, if the conditions are normally very, very dark, you might see it with the naked eye," Swangin said. "But it's not super bright."

If you do look for these objects, be careful not to accidentally look at the sun without protection — it can cause eye damage.

For eclipse watching, you should purchase a pair of solar eclipse glasses: specification number ISO 12312-2. If you use a telescope, make sure it's equipped with a solar filter.

Here's the rub: to see faint objects like a planet or comet, you will probably need to take those dark glasses off, momentarily.

Totality — the minute or more where the sun is completely blotted out — is the time of least risk. Do not look directly at the sun at any point — it's dangerous. But during totality, if you're very careful, you may be able to scan other parts of the sky, as long as you put your glasses on the instant the sun begins to reappear.

"If you look for these objects, you have to be very, very careful," Swangin said.

String of pearls

In 2017, the Baily's Beads effect is visible as the eclipse reaches totality in Wickliffe, Kentucky, from the site of the Jefferson Cross Memorial Park along the Ohio River.

The eclipse itself is the most spectacular thing you'll see on that day — or maybe any day. And one thing to look for, as the moon's shadow overtakes the sun and plunges the world into darkness, is Baily's Beads.

In the moment before the sun is blotted completely out and the fiery corona appears around the black disc, you may see a magical phenomenon — a string of incandescent pearls, at the very rim of the disc.

This gorgeous eclipse effect, named after 19th-century British astronomer Francis Baily who discovered it, is caused by the sun’s rays shining around the moon’s pockmarked surface.

"It's the light, shining between the valleys of the mountains," Swangin said. "When you look at it from afar it looks like a string of beads. Very pretty."

All this stuff can be very diverting. But keep this in mind: Totality only lasts about 90 seconds to four minutes, depending on your location. So Swangin's advice is, make the sun your priority.

"You see it, and you think you have all the time in the world," he said. "But you should spend the most time with the corona. That's the whole idea of going to see the eclipse. You may get lucky and see a planet. If they pop out, that's great. But don't spend valuable time looking for a planet when you could be looking at the eclipse."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: During the April 8 eclipse, what else will you be able to see?