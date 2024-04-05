‘Not what Jack Smith wanted to hear’: Legal expert on judge’s move
Judge Aileen Cannon declined former President Donald Trump’s request to dismiss the classified documents case based on his arguments that he had the authority to take classified or sensitive documents with him after he left the White House. Former special counsel at the Department of Defense and CNN legal analyst Ryan Goodman joins Erin Burnett and explains why this decision could help Trump.