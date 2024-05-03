‘Not...ideal.’ Driver absences cancel, delay Fayette school bus routes

Absences among Fayette County Public Schools bus drivers on Friday led to the cancellation of at least five morning bus routes and the delay of two afternoon routes, according to district spokeswoman Dia Davidson-Smith.

Families were encouraged to make alternative arrangements to get their children to school in the morning, but tardies and absences were excused for any students facing hardships due to the change in transportation schedules.

When the afternoon bus routes were delayed, transportation was made available at 4:45 p.m. after other routes were completed and additional drivers were available. Students were to remain at their school until transportation arrives, or families could choose to find a different way home for their children.

“This is certainly not an ideal situation, and we apologize for this disruption to the service provided for your family,” said Davidson-Smith.

Davidson-Smith said she did not know specific reasons for the absences.

“Spring staffing numbers historically fluctuate for various reasons related to weather, illness, holidays, and personal reasons,”” she said.

Davidson-Smith said there are currently nine open bus routes without drivers.

“The good news is that we have nine people in training to be drivers so we’re in good shape,” she said.

Parents were notified Thursday evening about the morning cancellations, and they were told earlier Friday afternoon about the delays.

The routes delayed Friday afternoon were affected students at Squires Elementary, Edythe J. Hayes Middle School, Yates Elementary, Frederick Douglass High School and Carter G. Woodson Academy.

The morning cancellations affected Julius Marks Elementary, Cassidy Elementary, Lexington Traditional Magnet, Garrett Morgan Elementary, Frederick Douglass High, Crawford Middle, Millcreek preschool and elementary school, Rise STEM Academy for Girls, STEAM Academy, Bryan Station High School and Bryan Station Middle School.