We’re not heading for a Gaza election – Galloway’s win is a protest against Broken Britain

There isn’t much to recommend university politics, but in most student unions there is at least the option for voters unhappy at the choice of candidates they’ve been presented with to “Re-Open Nominations”. You can be sure that many people in Rochdale would have leapt at the chance to do the same in yesterday’s by-election.

In the absence of that choice, George Galloway, elected with 40 per cent of the vote, will return as an MP to represent a fourth different part of the country. He was followed by Independent candidate David Tully who took 21 per cent. While the Conservative candidate and his (disowned) Labour counterpart took less than 20 per cent between them.

So what does that result mean? And does it mark the “shifting of the tectonic plates” in British politics that Galloway claimed in his victory speech?

No doubt, Galloway will be a major thorn in Starmer’s side in Parliament and embolden those who see the Labour Party’s stance on Gaza as an Achilles’ heel. The Conservative Party, which might have hoped to capitalise on Labour’s implosion, will have been disappointed to finish third. Meanwhile, Reform UK will have its own questions to ask. At a by-election in the neighbouring seat in 2014, Ukip took nearly 40 per cent of the vote, whereas Simon Danczuk, Reform’s candidate, took just six per cent yesterday.

But despite all that, the idea that the next General Election will be “The Gaza Election” is far-fetched. In focus groups in Rochdale, we found Muslim and non-Muslim voters alike were dismayed that their by-election was being treated as a referendum on the Middle East. They wanted to hear what the candidates were going to do to reduce crime in the town centre, to help them get off never-ending waiting lists and to make the cost of living less painful.

That is not to say they weren’t concerned or angry about the situation in Palestine, but rather that they felt strongly that politicians should be focusing first on issues closer to home. As one participant told us: “There’s no point in tackling world peace when the area you live in is a s---hole”. For many, a vote for Galloway and David Tully reflected their frustrations with “Broken Britain” and an expression of the “anti-politics” mood we hear week in, week out from the public.

But the truth is, the moment Labour suspended their candidate for his anti-Semitic remarks, and removed their campaigning support, it became impossible to draw wider conclusions from this election.

Labour took over 50 per cent in Rochdale in 2019 and could have been expected to take even more given the shift in the polls since then, but the absence of an endorsed Labour candidate left much of that vote up for grabs by outsiders.

Which is why in the long-term, despite the sound and fury, yesterday’s by-election will likely be most valuable as fodder for future political trivia rounds, rather than a portend of the forthcoming election.

In a general election, few other “Gaza-independents” will have the same profile or cut-through as Galloway and voters’ minds will focus on the choice between Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.

Few other Labour candidates will find themselves disowned by the party (and it’s also safe to assume other Conservative candidates won’t make the same choice to go on holiday in the run-up to polling day).

Crucially the next election will be fought on domestic issues not foreign policy. In our latest poll, 67 per cent of respondents said that the cost of living was one of the most important issues facing the country. In comparison, just eight per cent said the same about conflict in the Middle East.

Perhaps the most important lesson for the parties is the importance of candidate due diligence, because the voters of Rochdale deserved better than the offer they were presented with. Luckily for them, while the option to re-open nominations wasn’t on the ballot yesterday, they’ll at least have the opportunity to vote again in less than 12 months’ time.

Luke Tryl is the UK Director of More in Common

