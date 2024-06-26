Not guilty by reason of insanity plea entered for Mansfield man

An attorney for a 28-year-old Mansfield man arrested June 13 on a felony warrant charging him with importuning has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity and competency to stand trial in Richland County Common Pleas Court, according to court records.

Rolf Whitney, representing Bryce Witchey, said he entered the written plea after a bind-over hearing Tuesday.

Mansfield police Major Crimes arrested Witchey after police say the man solicited an 8-year-old girl for sex on social media.

Chief Jason Bammann earlier said Witchey was arrested at his residence after a parent called police at 11:20 p.m. about a man reaching out to her daughter on social media.

According to the Mansfield police report, officers served the third-degree felony warrant to Witchey at the front door of the residence in Royal Oak Estates.

Police said after a short struggle and Witchey going to the ground, he was placed under arrest and transported to the jail.

Witchey was arraigned June 14 via video conferencing from the Richland County Jail. Mansfield Municipal Court Magistrate John McCollister ordered a $5 million cash bond, plus a personal recognizance bond and electronic monitoring should Witchey make bail, according to the clerk of courts office.

On Monday, a cash or surety plus personal recognizance bond was set in common pleas court for $500,000, according to court records. The case will be handled by Richland County Common Pleas Judge Brent Robinson.

Should Witchey make bond, common pleas court magistrate Jill Cochran ordered electronic monitoring plus house arrest and no contact with alleged victim(s), and no contact with minors and any females outside his immediate family. He is also ordered not to use tablets, cell phones, smart watches and computers or any electronic devices that connect to the internet or wifi and have no internet access. These conditions include while he is incarcerated at the jail.

