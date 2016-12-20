Not Guilty Plea Entered for NY, NJ Bombing Suspect in Attempted Murder of Police Officers (ABC News)

The man accused of planting bombs in New Jersey and New York City and then engaging cops in a shootout pleaded not guilty today to the alleged attack on several Linden, New Jersey, police officers.

A public defender entered a not guilty plea on the attempted murder charges on behalf of Ahmad Khan Rahimi this morning as Rahimi made a brief appearance in a New Jersey courtroom, where a high police presence surrounded him.

Rahimi is suspected of leaving explosive devices in New Jersey and Manhattan the weekend before his Sept. 19 capture. No one was injured in New Jersey, but the Manhattan blast went off on a busy street on a Saturday night and sent debris flying through the air and pedestrians running down the street, leaving 31 people injured.



Details Emerge About NYC Bomb Suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami



Federal Authorities Charge NY, NJ Bombing Suspect



New York, New Jersey Bombing Suspect Pleads Not Guilty



Rahimi was captured in Linden after allegedly engaging police in a shootout.

Rahimi is charged with five counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Rahimi was severely injured during the shootout that led to his capture. He appeared weak this morning and in need of assistance getting to the defense table. Rahimi wore a bulletproof vest today and showed little emotion.

He will return to state court Feb. 28.

Rahimi also faces federal charges in connection to the Manhattan and New Jersey bombings, including the alleged use of weapons of mass destruction.

He has also pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

Rahimi is scheduled to stand trial on the federal charges March 27.