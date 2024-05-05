Not Forgotten: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Womens’ Day of remembrance.
Today is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's Day of Awareness. Native women face disproportionately high rates of violence, murder, and sexual assault - and the epidemic of violence they face has been largely ignored. In a proclamation, The Biden Administration announced that his budget earmarks $800 million in funding to support the Violence Against Women Act, including a new grant program that will work to address the missing or murdered Indigenous persons crisis. If this is the first you'