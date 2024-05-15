‘They will not be forgotten’: 4 fallen Chicago firefighters honored in Springfield

CHICAGO — Firefighters who died in the line of duty or performed heroic acts in Illinois in 2023 were honored on Tuesday.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker remembered the five deceased first responders at the 31st annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor ceremony. Four of the firemen who died served in the Chicago Fire Department – Jermaine Pelt, Andrew “Drew” Price, Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk and Lieutenant Kevin Ward.

The fifth firefighter honored was Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District Chief Larry Peasley.

Their names will be engraved at the Illinois Firefighter Memorial.

“On behalf of everybody here, we want to thank you for sharing Jermaine, Drew, Jan, Kevin, and Larry with us, the fire service family,” said Jim Grady, a retired Frankfort Fire Protection District firefighter. “They will not be forgotten.”

Eight firefighters were awarded the Medal of Honor. Four firefighters were honored with the Medal of Valor.

