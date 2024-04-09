'Not feasible or welcome:' Scottsdale mayor against proposed Coyotes development
Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega says he is strongly against a proposed development that would move the Arizona Coyotes to a plot of land near Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road, bordering the city. "The prospect of a rookie developer attempting to buy Arizona State Trust Land with absolutely no infrastructure on the Phoenix side of the 101/Scottsdale Road intersection at the doorstep of Scottsdale is not feasible, or welcome," Ortega said in a lengthy statement. The land is technically in Phoenix, just west of Scottsdale Road, which is the divider between Phoenix and Scottsdale in that area.