Not your father’s school bus: Why some CMS students get a quieter ride to class in August

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is pressing the accelerator on its rollout of electric school buses. Leaders say it will protect kids.

CMS is one of 15 school districts in the state of North Carolina, and 531 nationwide, selected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to split $900 million in grant funding to replace old, diesel-powered school buses with electric models. CMS is getting a total of $8.6 million for 25 buses.

The district is bringing in 55 total electric buses over the next three school years. It will debut three electric buses in its fleet in August and 27 more the following school year. The 25 buses funded by the federal grant will enter the fleet the year after that, 2026-2027.

An image from a backup camera appears on the rearview mirror above the driver of an electric school bus during an event in Charlotte, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, to celebrate the award of additional grant funding to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County School District from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2023 Clean School Bus Program rebate competition.

The 25 buses purchased with the federal grant money alone will save approximately 70,000 gallons of diesel fuel, according to EPA Deputy Regional Administrator Cesar Zapata.

“This collective effort is allowing CMS to do our part to preserve the environment for generations,” said CMS Vice Chair Dee Rankin after the ride.

Observer education reporter looks for herself

Tom Perez, Senior Advisor to President Biden and White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, left, listens to Mayor Vi Lyles, right, as they take a ride on an electric school bus during an event in Charlotte, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, to celebrate the award of additional grant funding to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County School District from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2023 Clean School Bus Program rebate competition.

I took my first school bus ride in nearly a decade Thursday alongside two CMS school board members, Charlotte’s mayor and a senior advisor to President Joe Biden. It felt a bit like a scene from a particularly weird dream. We were all there to take one of CMS’ newest electric vehicles for a spin.

The bus had the same look as the school buses I grew up with in the 2000s, bright yellow paint job and all. The only difference from the outside was a small marker on its front left side designating it as an electric vehicle. If I hadn’t been looking for it, I would’ve missed it.

We filed up the steps and into the rows of charcoal faux-leather benches, chatting and opening windows to let the air in on our ride. It was all very nostalgic. Once we pulled out of the lot and onto Wilkinson Boulevard though, there were differences from my time riding buses in school.

For starters, it was just so quiet. There was no engine roar or rumble in the floor that rattled us at stoplights – just a slight, low hum. Lequisha Mercer, a CMS bus driver of 14 years and CMS parent, rode along as well. She said the quieter ride would make a big difference in her daily life.

“These clean energy buses will help me and my colleagues focus on the road, hear the students more clearly and have a smoother ride,” Mercer said.

Another upgrade from yellow school buses of yore was the backup camera in the driver’s rear window, allowing the driver to have better visibility when parking or reversing, so as not to inadvertently injure any students.

Propane buses, too

An image from a backup camera appears on the rearview mirror above the driver of an electric school bus during an event in Charlotte, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, to celebrate the award of additional grant funding to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County School District from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2023 Clean School Bus Program rebate competition.

The 55 new electric models will join 110 propane-powered models the district already has, bringing the number of clean energy buses to 165.

“That’s about 20% of our total fleet,” CMS Chief Operations Officer Brian Schultz told me.

He said CMS wants to increase its proportion of clean energy vehicles in the future if these first ones show promise.

“We want to monitor how these buses perform on their routes first,” Schultz said. “These ones we’re starting this year are going to be doing shorter routes and charging in the middle of the day, since they take about 45 minutes to charge.”

Schultz said charging stations are being installed now.

Reduction in emissions is the primary upside of electric buses. Leaders who rode the bus Thursday emphasized the reduction in pollution isn’t just a benefit to the environment, but also to the health of kids who ride the bus every day.

Air pollution is a problem across the U.S., and communities of color and low-income communities disproportionately bear the burden of air pollution, according to a 2022 report from The American Lung Association. It’s linked with increased rates of health problems such as asthma. Children are more at-risk of developing health issues as a result of particle pollution than adults.

“Equity means understanding the public health dimension of this,” said Tom Perez, White House director of intergovernmental affairs and senior advisor to President Biden. “Having electric school buses is part of the larger strategy to make sure that from the moment you leave home to the moment you come home, you’re safe.”

This year, EPA has selected approximately 530 school districts spanning nearly every state, Washington, D.C., and several Tribes and U.S. territories to receive nearly $900 million to replace older, diesel fueled school buses that have been linked to asthma and other conditions that harm the health of students and surrounding communities.

Buses with diesel fuel engines caused a scare around North Carolina in 2022 when many were found to have a defect that allowed too much diesel fuel in the engine oil, a fire risk. One school bus in Statesville caught fire in May 2021 as a result.

This isn’t the first effort of its kind in Charlotte. Last June, the Charlotte Area Transit System received $30 million in federal dollars to replace 31 diesel buses with low or no-emission vehicles.

“We have the ability to change lives at the moment in time, to have clean air at this moment in time,” said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. “This is just a small part of what we want to be able to brag about.”

Tom Perez, Senior Advisor to President Biden and White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, takes a ride on an electric school bus during an event in Charlotte on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2023 Clean School Bus Program will help school districts in nearly every state to replace diesel fueled school buses that have been linked to asthma and other conditions that harm the health of students and surrounding communities.

The driver’s seat inside an electric school bus that was presented during an event in Charlotte on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2023 Clean School Bus Program will help school districts in nearly every state to replace diesel fueled school buses that have been linked to asthma and other conditions that harm the health of students and surrounding communities.

The electric school receives a charge through this port on the right side of the bus, which was presented during a tour in Charlotte on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2023 Clean School Bus Program will help school districts in nearly every state to replace diesel fueled school buses that have been linked to asthma and other conditions that harm the health of students and surrounding communities.

An electric school bus was presented during an event in Charlotte on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2023 Clean School Bus Program will help school districts in nearly every state to replace diesel fueled school buses that have been linked to asthma and other conditions that harm the health of students and surrounding communities.