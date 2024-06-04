'I will not fail you.' Juárez Mayor Cruz Perez Cuellar wins reelection

Juárez Mayor Cruz Perez Cuellar won reelection in another victory for Mexico's dominant Morena political party, which on Sunday also saw the historic election of the country's first woman president, Claudia Sheinbaum.

"From the depths of my heart and the deepest recesses of my soul, thank you to the people of Juárez for your trust. I will not fail you," Perez posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Perez was the mayoral candidate for a coalition of the Morena political party and the Workers Party (PT) and ran on a campaign pledging to continue seeking change to improve Juárez.

Incumbent Juárez Mayor Cruz Perez Cuellar of the Morena political party celebrates his reelection victory on Sunday in Juárez, Mexico.

Perez received 58% of the votes among the six candidates for mayor, according to preliminary election results as of Monday morning, La Verdad Juárez news site reported.

Rogelio Loya Luna was in second place with 20% of the vote as the candidate for a coalition made up of the National Action Party (PAN), the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD).

After declaring victory, Perez publicly blasted his political rivals for what he called a "dirty war" during an election season that saw Perez's home seized by Chihuahua state agents as part of a public corruption investigation into a former city official who is the owner of the rental property where Perez's family resided in the upscale Campestre neighborhood.

The Preliminary Electoral Results Program, or PREP, estimated voter turnout was about 48%. In the last Juárez mayoral election in 2021, Perez won with nearly 49% of the votes in an election that set a record with a 38% voter turnout, La Verdad reported.

