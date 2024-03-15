It's not even St. Patrick's Day, and Home Depot is promoting Halloween

Will Skelly — the popular 12-foot skeleton — be back with a dog this Halloween?

Atlanta-based Home Depot already is promoting the skeleton and a companion skeleton dog − Skelly's "loyal pal."

Mashable.com reported that Home Depot offered a sneak peek of its Halloween lineup at its store manager’s meeting, including the outdoor holiday decorations.

The retailer, Mashable said, revealed Skelly is getting a makeover: upgraded LCD eyes.

Martin Zoro, the owner of Zoro’s, a lighting and holiday decorating company in Livonia, thinks it might, but Zoro wondered Friday if Home Depot might be overselling it.

"Right now, the skeleton is in — and the bigger the better," Zoro said, adding that often he’ll get a call from a customer who wants him to put up a display, and the only instruction is to make it larger than the neighbors. "But the dog skeletons? I just don’t see it."

Can you imagine a 5-foot-tall dog made of bones chewing on one? Now that's macabre.

Despite Home Depot’s recent social media promotions, skeleton dogs aren’t entirely new. Some Halloween — and dog — lovers made skeleton dogs part of their outdoor displays in metro Detroit last October.

The big skeletons, which have posable limbs, became hot during the pandemic three years ago, and some were just so large — and expensive, costing hundreds and thousands of dollars online — that some people decided to just leave them up, accessorizing them for various holidays.

More: Giant 12-foot skeletons often linger on lawns past Halloween

A few enterprising businesses even created websites that sell skellywear: green top hats for St. Patrick’s Day; bunny ears for Easter; Santa stocking caps for Christmas; and bright red heart-covered scarfs for Valentine’s Day.

The popularity of the big skeletons, however, could wane this year.

No one knows what will be hot by Halloween, Zoro said. Decorating, he added, for that holiday doesn’t usually start until June or July. But, if it’s any indication, he said, he asked a few of his decoration distributors if they expect the dogs to be big sellers and they started laughing at him.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Will Skelly get a skeleton dog this Halloween?