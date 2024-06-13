‘Not enough there’: PPS board approves $30 million budget cuts, loss of 200 positions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A grim reality lies ahead for classrooms across Portland Public Schools after the board approved $30 million in budget cuts on Tuesday.

“We take what we got and figure out ways to make it work. We rob Peter to pay Paul, until somebody gives us more money so we can pay Paul and Peter at the same time. At the end of the day, it’s not enough there,” said PPS board member Herman Greene.

Employees voiced their concerns about the decision that will mean a loss of 200 positions, including Jeremiah Wade’s print shop job with the district.

“I work in the print shop for at least for the next couple of weeks. After that, well, good luck with everything you need because they’ve decided to vend it out to someone who’s hiring all minimum wage employees, non-union,” he said.

The cut positions also include adaptive P.E. teachers, assistant librarians and art teachers. Many jobs in the district office will also be cut.

PPS board member Andrew Scott said the raises given as a result of last year’s teachers’ strike did play a role in the cuts.

“The reason we’re cutting 30 million from the budget is twofold. One, we made important investments in staff. Pay more for our teachers and other staff. It is not as much as employees wanted nor as much as the board wanted to give. I would have loved to give more. But what we gave was also more than what we could afford,” he said.

However, the Portland Association of Teachers said the blame is not on the strike or the teacher salary increase.

“I think we’re a convenient boogeyman for a district that’s been mismanaging its funds for years,” said PAT President Angela Bonilla.

Bonilla also pointed to the state’s lack of funding for education.

“It’s time for our legislators to focus on education as a priority,” she said.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek declined to comment on the situation.

