It is not all about the eclipse: What else to know to start the week

While it may seem like the only thing people have to talk about is the eclipse, there are other things going on in the world.

Here are things you need to know this week:

Eclipse closure

The Ross County Board of Commissioners office, along with the Auditor, Treasurer and Recorder's office will close at noon, Monday, April 8, so their staff can safely view the eclipse.

Fifth super load to begin traveling this week

COLUMBUS – The fifth of nearly two dozen “super loads” is scheduled to head north to Hebron from Adams County on Thursday, April 11 with delivery on Sunday, April 14. It will not move on Saturday, April 13 due to Ohio State football’s Spring Game. This will be the final load to head to a plastics recycling facility in Hebron.

The convoy will stop in Chillicothe and at Rickenbacker before delivery.

This load, a kiln, weighs 549,000 pounds and measures nearly 21 feet tall, 18 feet wide, and just over 172 feet long.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has carefully analyzed and planned the route to make sure these super loads can be accommodated. Since each load will be escorted by several Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, emergency traffic will get around the rolling roadblock with minimal delay. Working with partners like local governments and utility companies, obstructions along the route such as large overhead signs, traffic signals, and utility lines have been adjusted and moved.

The schedule of each of the nearly two dozen loads will be checked against local events, like festivals and fairs, to further minimize impacts.

Notifications will continue to be made in advance of each load leaving the dock on the Ohio River near the village of Manchester in Adams County. Updates will be provided as each load moves north toward central Ohio.You can find more information, updates, and sign up for email alerts at transportation.ohio.gov/superload.

Road projects in Ross and Pike counties

CHILLICOTHE - The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Ross and Pike County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

Work is set to begin on April 8 to install a turbo lane on U.S. 23 at the Trego Creek Road intersection. Work will occur daily for the duration of the project. At least one lane of U.S. 23 will be maintained.Estimated completion: Fall 2024

Work is set to begin on April 15 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 35 between S.R. 138 and the Fayette County line. Work will occur daily for the duration of the project. At least one lane of U.S. 35 will be maintained. Estimated completion: Summer 2024

Work has begun as of February 26 for a bridge replacement project on Ohio 104 between Ohio 32 and Long Fork Road. Ohio 104 will remain open until June 1. Starting June 1, Ohio 104 will be closed all directions for approximately two weeks. Traffic will be detoured via Ohio 32 to U.S. 23 to Ohio 348. Following the two-week closure, the Southbound lane of Ohio 104 will be open from Ohio 32. Estimated completion: Fall 2024

Work has begun as of March 11 for a landslide repair project on Ohio 772 between McKinney Road and Ohio 124. Work will occur daily. One lane of traffic will be maintained using temporary signals for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Fall 2024

Work has begun as of Feb. 12 for a landslide repair project on C.R. 50 (Watson Road) between Mutton Run Road and Hay Hollow Road. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The road will be closed for the duration of the project, Northbound traffic will be detoured via Ohio 335 to Higby Road to Old Ohio 35. Southbound traffic will be detoured via Old S.R. 35 to Higby Road to S.R. 335. Estimated completion: Summer 2024

Meetings

Sent from my iPhone Liberty township board of trustees will conduct our regular meeting on Wednesday 4-10-2024 at 7:00 pm in the office of the fiscal officer located at 4923 Vigo Road Londonderry Ohio 45647.

