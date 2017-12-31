Not An Easy Phase Ahead For Elon Musk, The Man Who Wants To Transform Humanity's Future

Elon Reeves Musk , the Canadian-American business magnate, is the founder, CEO, and CTO of SpaceX; co-founder, CEO, and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; co-founder and chairman of SolarCity; co-chairman of OpenAI; co-founder of Zip2; and founder of X.com, which merged with Confinity and took the name PayPal. Engineer, investor, inventor, Elon Musk showed a precocious talent for business when at 12 he began earning money by selling the code for a video game called Blastar that he had created, to a computer magazine for $500. Now at just 46, Elon Musk has an estimated net worth of $20.6 billion and is the 80th wealthiest person in the world. Last year, Musk was ranked 21st on Forbes list of The World’s Most Powerful People. Among the lofty ambitions of Elon Musk are setting up a human colony on Mars to reduce the risk of human extinction. Musk has said several times that he would like to die on Mars. Ganesha analyses his Horoscope and feels that the future does not look so rosy for Elon Musk as his past.



Planets Helped Elon Musk In Scaling The Towering Heights In Business

As per Elon Musk’s Solar Horoscope and his zodiac sign Cancer, Mercury is posited in Gemini. Moreover, as Mercury is in the 1st House, it yields favourable results in the field of trade and commerce. In his Horoscope, Mars is positioned in its sign of exaltation, which helped him make his foray in the area of space travel as per his birth chart. The same factor helped him to found the first commercial company to send a rocket to Mars in 2012.



Position Of Venus Gave Elon Musk A Further Boost

Venus posited in its own sign helped Elon Musk start the electric car project Tesla Motors Musk led a Series A funding round in early 2004 to join the Tesla board of directors as chairman. He became chief executive after the 2008 financial crisis and still holds that position at the time of publication as per Elon Musk’s predictions.



Elon Musk: Past Perfect, Future Tense

Considering the future, Elon Musk still needs to achieve a lot. Besides, the projects on hand may get delayed, as the planets are less favourable as per his future predictions. Elon Musk will face challenges in future. How will your career fare? Buy the 2018 Career Report and know the answer.



Things Will Be Tough For Elon Musk From Oct-2017 To Feb-2018

Musk may face a lot of difficulties from October-2017 to February-2018. Some untoward incident may occur regarding his Mars spacecraft project. As a result, it may damage his reputation. Elon Musk may also incur a loss in a big deal or in a partnership, during the forthcoming years. Hence, Ganesha feels, that is likely to face many challenges in the future, which is also in accordance with his Zodiac sign Cancer. Musk may see a lot of volatility in his business. Are you concerned about your business? Avail the Free 2018 Business Report and know how will your business perform in the future.



Some Positive News Is On The Cards After February

From 2nd March to 26th March there is a likelihood that due to some positive developments, Elon Musk may benefit professionally, and the production of his products may pick up some momentum.



Mars Project Set For Setbacks Until November 2018

Between 3rd May 2018 and 6th November, 2018 Mars will be in conjunction with Ketu in the Sign of Capricorn. This will be a high-risk combination, and Elon Musk may face some losses in the Mars project due to some accident or mishaps. Thus, this will be a very tough phase for him.



Things Will Get Better For Musk Only After October 2018

Amongst all these problems, Elon Musk will be able to get some respite only post 12th October 2018, because transiting Jupiter will move over Natal Jupiter. This transit will prove to be very supportive for him, but the first three quarters of the year 2018 will be tough for him.



With Ganesha’s Grace,

Dharmesh Joshi

The GaneshaSpeaks.com Team