“It's not ... easily provable”: House Speaker Johnson pressed on his claims noncitizens are voting in federal elections.

Are you saying that there are currently non-U.S. citizens voting in federal elections? And if that's what you're saying, then do you have an estimate of how many? And then a quick follow-up on what Democrats are saying about this bill. They're basically saying this is a huge part of the former president's revenge for him. No. So actually, on the first question, I mean, the answer is that it's unanswerable. That is the problem. States are not allowed right now to prove, if somebody claims on that simple form, that they're a citizen, they can vote. They're not allowed to prove whether it's true or not. We all know, intuitively, that a lot of illegals are voting in federal elections, but it's not been something that is easily provable. We don't have that number. This legislation will allow us to do exactly that. It will prevent that from happening. And if someone tries to do it, it will now be unlawful, and the states will have a mechanism to prove whether they are or not. And to suggest that this is some sort of revenge tour is kind of a silly notion. What we are doing, and what we explained here over and over, is that we have a constitutional responsibility, we have an obligation to the people that we are elected to represent, to every citizen in this country, to ensure that our elections are secure. That should not be, as was said earlier, a Republican issue or a Democrat issue. It should not be partisan.

