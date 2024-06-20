You’re not crazy, temperature data shows every decade Tennessee gets hotter

Tracy Herron cools off on a 90-degree day in Nashville. (Photo: John Partipilo)

Tennessee is on pace for another hot June as a heat dome settles over part of the state for the second time in three years.

The National Weather Service expects temperatures to hover in the high 90s across most of the state for the rest of the month, possibly reaching triple digits in some areas.

The latest heat wave is part of a trend that has seen average temperatures rise in Tennessee in almost every decade for the past 50 years.

Data from the National Centers for Environmental Information show that the average temperature from 2014 to 2023 was hotter every month compared to 1974 to 1983.

The rise in temperatures is not entirely linear. For example, over the past 10 years, August was slightly cooler than the 10 years before that.

From March to September, the average temperature in Tennessee is around a couple of degrees hotter now than in previous decades. But as the seasons shift to fall and winter, the gap grows to nearly 4 to 5 degrees hotter.

