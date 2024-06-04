"We do not control those offices”: Garland rebuffs Gaetz pushing conspiracy of DOJ involvement in local Trump cases.

will the Department of Justice provide to the committee all documents, all correspondence between the department and Alvin Bragg's office and Fannie Willis's office and Letitia James's office? The offices you're referring to are independent offices of state. I get that, I get that. The question is whether or not you will provide all of your documents and correspondence. That's the question. I don't need a history lesson. Well, I'm gonna say again, we do not control those offices. The question is whether you communicate with them, not whether you control them. Do you communicate with them and will you provide those communications? If you make a request, we'll refer it to our Office of Legislative Affairs. But see, here's the thing. You come in here and you lodge this attack that it's a conspiracy theory that there is coordinated lawfare against Trump. And then when we say, fine, just give us the documents, give us the correspondence, and then if it's a conspiracy theory, that will be evident. But when you say, well, we'll take your request and then we'll sort of work it through the DOJ's accommodation process, then you're actually advancing the very dangerous conspiracy theory that you're concerned about.

View comments