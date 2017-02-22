Not confirmed that Iraq suicide bomber was British, ex-Guantanamo detainee: PM May

LONDON (Reuters) - There has been no independent confirmation that an Islamic State suicide bomber who blew himself up in Iraq this week was a British man who had been detained in the Guantanamo Bay prison, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

"It has been reported as a matter of fact about this individual, but there is no independent confirmation of the identity of this man who is believed to be dead in Mosul," the spokesman told reporters.

"Obviously the situation in Syria means we don’t have any capacity to verify anything in Syria."

Earlier, Islamic State militants said Abu-Zakariya al-Britani, a British citizen who was known as Ronald Fiddler and then cast himself as Jamal Udeen al-Harith, detonated a car bomb at an Iraqi army base southwest of Mosul this week.

Western security sources said he had been given compensation for his detention in Guantanamo Bay.

