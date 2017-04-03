It’s Not Communism Holding China’s Youth Back. It’s Their Parents.

I am the son of a Chinese democracy activist. My father went into exile in 1988; I was born in China and raised in England. But today, my father and I find ourselves back in the motherland.

My family’s struggle for freedom was a quest to escape what they saw as a narrowing reality. My father’s decision to seek refuge, and his independence from a brutal government, led to my upbringing in England. But having returned to China, in 2012, of my own free will, I have come to realize that the struggle for most young people in China isn’t a political one — it’s a generational clash against the stifling influence of parental expectations.

Before he left China, my father was an assistant teacher of law at a university in the southern city of Guilin. In the late 1980s he started distributing pamphlets and writing letters calling for democratic reforms. In those days, the winds of change were blowing hard. The slaughter near Tiananmen Square in June 1989 was the culmination, a savage eradication of the democratic movement that had swept across China.

In the year prior to that fateful June 4, police in Guilin had detained my father, and he wanted out. On a July night he found himself on the shore in the southern city of Shenzhen, his brother beside him, hopes pinned to the island of Hong Kong across the sea.

Using bicycle inner tubes to help them float, they swam for hours as they tried to reach Hong Kong, then a British dominion. They made it. A few years later my mother escaped too, paying a boatman to ferry her over. But I had to be left behind. I arrived in England in 1994, as a boy. Eventually we three became UK citizens. My father published a book in Hong Kong and the British government granted him political asylum.

But the political struggle that my family was affected by doesn’t matter much to the youth of today in China; those born after 1980. For them, the government is an inescapable reality; the oppression they feel comes from elsewhere. They struggle to discover their own path free from the constraints and expectations of their parents.

The generation that came of age in the 1980s seemed to care more about big ideas like democracy and political freedom. To hear my mother tell it, the decade following then-leader Deng Xiaoping’s 1978 inauguration of his “Reform and Opening” policies was one of looseness. She describes a hopeful, dynamic country looking toward the future. My father describes a feeling of power as young people felt emboldened by new ideas and new hopes, for themselves and for their country.

Today’s Chinese youth care less. Why is this? Perhaps it’s because there was a nascent civil society starting to form in the 1980s, one that was swiftly stamped out the end of that decade. But until again the people of China carve out spheres of personal independence then civil society and bigger aspirations won’t have the space to develop.

In today’s China, those spheres are small, or nonexistent. “You are never independent, growing up,” said Shen Bolun, a 27-year-old artist based in Beijing. “How do you suddenly find it when you’re in your 20s? You have to spend another ten, 15 years.”

Shen spent three years on a personal project, which would eventually become an art installation, during which he interviewed one thousand young people in ten cities across China. Participants were invited to talk on camera about their deepest concerns. Rather than brooding on headline-grabbing issues like politics or government interference, they often spoke of their parents as the biggest obstacle in their lives. “My parent’s love is pressure” was a common response.

Shen admits that one reason so many young people in the videos did not talk about politics might be because of fear or a lack of knowledge about other matters. But he also believes that when you don’t hold a political view, you don’t talk about it: “I think holding a political view shows a very high level of independence,” he said.

That doesn’t mean young Chinese don’t think or talk about the big issues. In hundreds of Shen’s videos, participants discussed the effectiveness of the education system, the meaning of marriage, social problems, and much more. But a common refrain was the pressures young people face and the expectations under which they live.